Boca Raton Entering State’s Reopening Plan Phase 1 this Monday

Today, Governor DeSantis announced that effective Monday, May 11, Palm Beach County (including Boca Raton) is now part of Phase 1 of the state’s expanded reopening plan. As a result, starting this Monday, May 11, the following businesses can reopen:

– Restaurants and Retail stores at 25% of their capacity

– Hair Salons, Nail Salons, and Barber Shops, under enhanced safety protocols set by the state

Boca Raton does not have separate limitations on businesses than those imposed by state or county order, so these businesses can choose to reopen in Boca too. We continue to coordinate with the state, the county, and other cities, and to communicate the concerns of our residents and business owners. The Governor’s decision came in response to a request by the county, with input from local leaders, and under the guidance of the State Department of Health.

Beaches – Tentative Opening on Monday, May 18: Today, the County Commission gave tentative direction to open the beaches on Monday, May 18. They will revisit the issue at their next meeting on Friday, May 15. The current county order closing all beaches remains in place until then, so our beaches must remain closed until the county lifts its order. The City’s current plan is to open our beaches at the same time the county does, although the first day may not have all parks, bathrooms, or parking facilities open. More details will be coming.