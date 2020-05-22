Baptist Health to Host Press Conference via Facebook Live with Panel of Experts: Healthcare in 2020: What You Can Expect

Boca Raton, FL – Join Baptist Health’s panel of experts for an informative and interactive discussion regarding new system- wide safety guidelines and what people can expect quality healthcare to look like in the wake of COVID-19.

This virtual discussion will provide media and the community the opportunity to learn and ask questions about what changes people can expect to see in this new post-COVID phase of healthcare and the comprehensive steps Baptist Health is taking to ensure its facilities can safely care for patients with in- person health services, including elective surgeries and procedures, resuming.

+ WHEN: Tuesday, May 26th

10:45AM – Facebook Live Press Conference Begins 11:15AM – Begin Q&A from the community and press 11:30AM – Discussion Concludes

+ WHERE: Baptist Health’s Facebook Page

www.facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF

*The full discussion will be available via a downloadable link immediately after the discussion in the event SOTs are needed.

+ WHO:

• Moderator & Host: Dr. Jonathan Fialkow, Chief Population Health Officer, Baptist Health

• Dr. Michael Zinner, CEO and Executive Medical Director, Miami Cancer Institute

• Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, CEO, Baptist Health Outpatient Services*

• Dr. Javier Perez-Fernandez, Pulmonologist and Director of Critical Care at Baptist Hospital*

• Dr. Samer Fahmy, Chief Medical Officer, Boca Raton Regional Hospital

*These experts will also summarize the discussion in Spanish.

To submit questions, email Michael Maucker at [email protected], or you can submit questions directly in the comment section during the Facebook Live discussion.