2020 Kentucky Derby Betting Odds Ranking: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

We are in the closing month of the first quarter this year, and the U.S. Triple Crown Series will begin in the next two months. The first segment is the Kentucky Derby that will feature the possible Triple Crown hopefuls this year. This grand horse racing event will settle at Churchill Downs, Kentucky, on September 5, 2020.

Do know that the Kentucky Derby had the most controversial season last year, and they are looking forward to bouncing back big this year. As such, many sports platforms are forecasting the possible racehorses that will compete in the Run For The Roses.

The road to the Kentucky Derby is also quite challenging. All three-year-old racehorses must tally a specific derby point to earn a spot in the competition. There are also prep-races on the line that help each horse to gain the said qualifying point. A racehorse needs to reach a minimum of 20 derby points to get a bid.

Last February, several prep-races took place, and many Derby hopefuls are earning huge berths to the said competition. In the next two months, there are remaining races that will also help a horse to earn that qualifying points. This is the best opportunity where a specific racehorse can join and take a shot in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

As we draw nearer to this grand horse racing event, the current rankings have changed drastically this week. As mentioned, the 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders and jockeys took part in many races, which can boost their rankings.

Here is the recently updated point bubble list of some Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown hopefuls.

Ete Indien – Just In

When everyone is busy to take note where and when is the Kentucky Derby Odds 2020, a new horse currently tops the leaderboard in the Derby points bubble. Ete Indien is a three-year-old racehorse who was foaled on March 9, 2017. This horse athlete currently earns 54 Derby points. He is trained by Patrick L. Biancone and ridden by his jockey, Florent Geroux.

Ete Indien currently holds five racing achievements, which are big and worthy. After he won the Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park, where he won third place, he competed at Dixiana Bourbon Stakes on October 6, 2019, and clinched the 8th spot.

Last February 1, 2020, he competed at the Holy Bull Stakes, where he finished in second place. The recent achievement that allows him to get impressive Derby qualifying points is a title he won at the recently concluded Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes last February 29, 2020.

Mr.Monomoy – Already In

Mr. Monomoy is a solid bet for the Kentucky Derby this year. He currently maintains a 52-Derby point. His current odds value is still looking good and might also give an impressive run if he gets the chance to compete in the upcoming Derby.

He was a third-placer in the Lecomte Stakes last November 18, 2020. His recent racing accomplishment was a title he won in the Risen Star Stakes Presented By Lamarque Ford last February 15, 2020.

Candy Tycoon – Currently On The Bubble

Candy Tycoon has recently announced his bid to run in the Kentucky Derby. He is currently on the bubble for the derby qualifying ranking tallying 20 points. He was one of the racehorses that competed in the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes last February 29, 2020, and ended in second place.

Storm the Court and Thousand Words – Will Be Back Soon

With current 22-Derby qualifying points, Storm The Court is settling at a 50/50 chance of getting a spot for the Kentucky Derby. However, he is scheduled to take upcoming prep races in the next few weeks and can possibly earn a sure spot.

At the same time, Thousand Words joins him that currently holds 20-Derby points. Both of these racehorses will compete in the upcoming San Felipe Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby, and Gotham Stakes. If they both win or place, they can earn a sure ticket to the Derby.

Dennis’ Moment and As Seen On TV – Currently Out This Time

These two race horses were big names last month. In fact, their odds values dominated the betting lines. However, as we move closer, their qualifying points lag a bit and are not enough to cover an assurance of running in the Kentucky Derby.

Takeaway

The race for getting an automatic berth to the Kentucky Derby is quite challenging. There are still a lot of remaining days before this event will start. However, hopefuls are making head to head competition already. With the current Derby point bubble ranking, you are again guided by which horses can possibly earn a spot to saddle up in the Run For The Roses.