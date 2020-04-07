Upcoming Virtual Career Expo to Support Local South Florida Tech Community

Palm Beach Tech continues on with plans for the Career Expo on April 22nd, 2020

Boca Raton, FL – Both Palm Beach and Broward Counties have held lower unemployment rates than the national average in recent years, but with the COVID-19 impact, this is of little current significance, especially with the prospect of record unemployment looming over the region.

Although there are hundreds of companies proceeding with layoffs and hiring freezes, there are still companies who are hiring. This is even more so within technology-driven organizations. Companies and local organizations who are canceling their career fairs during this outbreak are affecting our community more than we think. Anyone who has been financially affected by the uncertainty of this global pandemic can agree that we are all depending on our community in this time of crisis more than ever.

The Career Expo, originally scheduled to take place at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus in Boca Raton, in addition to a virtual aspect, is now completely virtual. Palm Beach Tech is partnering with Premier Virtual, a multi-functional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, will aid in connecting local tech talent who are meeting challenges brought on by COVID-19 with the companies who are still hiring.

The Virtual Career Expo will bridge the gap with technology and human interactions by allowing job seeking candidates to log in, research, apply, and speak with live recruiters all in one location. Steve Edwards, CEO of Premier Virtual, states that “Virtual career expos are a necessity right now as there are hundreds of companies out there who are still hiring. Companies will realize that virtual hiring events save time and money in the future.”

“Though we are no longer able to host the Career Expo at BRiC as we originally attended, we felt it was even more vital to partner with Palm Beach Tech given these

new circumstances to help great companies find great talent,” said Giana Pacinelli, Marketing Director for Crocker Partners, owner and operator of BRiC. “We are proud that several of our valued tenants at BRiC will be participating in the expo and that we have the opportunity to support our community during this time.”

Partnering organization, CareerSource Palm Beach County’s Assistant Vice President, Michael Corbit, states that “CareerSource has been extremely busy assisting job seekers with questions and connecting them to resources during this difficult time. We are extremely excited to be partnering with Palm Beach Tech for a virtual career fair to help local job seekers connect and bring added value to our community during this time.”

You can visit www.palmbeachtech.org to learn more about Palm Beach Tech Association and the upcoming VIRTUAL Career Expo on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020!

For any companies interested in getting involved, please reach out to Palm Beach Tech’s VP of Development, Nikki Cabus at [email protected]





