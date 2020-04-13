Immigrant Archive Project Presents Never Before Seen Interview and Q&A Featuring Actor Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco

Boca Raton, FL – The Immigrant Archive Project (IAP), immigrantarchiveproject.org/, a 501(C)(3) organization, will host a Facebook live watch party featuring the full length & never before seen interview with famous actor, Carlos Carrasco on April 15th. On April 17th there will be a watch party with a live Q&A where viewers can ask questions to Carrasco.

This series is part of the I Am Proud initiative, founded by the Immigrant Archive Project, whose mission is to ensure that the faces and voices of immigrants are seen and heard, not only collectively, but individually, and in doing so, will teach us to connect with immigrants on fundamentally human and moral terms. This will be an ongoing series featuring interviews with influential immigrants such as Edward James Olmos, Antonio Jaramillo and Tony Kanaan, and their stories on their culture and identity.

WHO: Actor Carlos Carrasco, and the Immigrant Archive Project, a 501(C)(3) organization formed to record, archive and share the stories of immigrants in the United States in order to help us understand the immigrant experience and its vital contribution to American society.

WHAT: Facebook live watch party showcasing the never before seen full-length interview with Carlos Carrasco, which will be followed by a live Q&A two days later.

WHERE: IAP Facebook page, facebook.com/immigrantarchiveprojectfanpage/

WHEN: Live Watch Party 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 / Live Q&A: 7:30 PM EST on Friday, April 17, 2020.

WHY: To share the immigrant experience of a beloved American icon in a way that allows people to enjoy and immerse themselves from the security of their homes.

HOW: The IAP will host a watch party on their Facebook page featuring the full-length interview with Carlos Carrasco & then will host a live Q&A on their Facebook page two days later.