Costco Enforces New Shopping Policy Due to COVID-19

Costco grocery warehouse announced on Wednesday that they will be enforcing a new shopping policy due to COVID-19.

Starting Friday, Costco is limiting the number of guests who can enter the store to only two people per membership card in hopes to maintain social distancing.

Costco will remain open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They are also offering special shopping hours to accommodate shoppers that are 60 years and older by opening from 8 to 9 a.m. just for seniors and those with disabilities.