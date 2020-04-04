100 Volunteer Teams to Deliver Passover Meals to Over 500 Families in Need

WHO: JFS and Over 100 Volunteer Delivery Teams

WHAT: Delivering Passover Meals to Over 500 JFS Clients

WHERE: Food Pick-Up at JARC Florida

21160 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, Florida 33428 – Delivery to Households in Boca Raton and Delray Beach

WHEN: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Food Pick-Up Begins at 1 PM



Boca Raton, FL — On Sunday, April 5th, over 100 volunteer teams will help our neighbors celebrate Passover by delivering Passover meals to seniors living in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area through the Adele Loeb and Les Nackman MOW Program. Over 500 households, who are clients of JFS’ Jacobson Family Food Pantry or seniors who were scheduled to attend JFS’ Annual Passover Model Seder, will receive meals. JFS’ Model Seder, a highlight on the calendar to many seniors, was canceled due to the COVID-19.

The meals being delivered are prepared by JFS Community Partner, JARC Florida. JARC employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as part of their programs and services to educate this population. Publix Corporate donated Passover haggadahs which are being included, along with a list of synagogues who will be live streaming their Seders in the community.

Each volunteer team will deliver to 3-5 Passover meals and food packages consisting of tuna fish, macaroons, potato pancake mix, matzo ball & soup mix, egg noodles, gefilte fish, matzo, tea and dried fruits & nuts, to seniors living within the Boca Raton & Delray Beach areas. Delivery locations will be in close proximity to each other and should take no longer than 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours.

Volunteer safety is JFS’ utmost concern. Therefore, all deliveries will be placed outside of the clients’ home. Those volunteers wishing extra protection will be provided with gloves and masks.

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, counseling and mental health services, career and employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information, contact JFS at 561.852.3333, [email protected] or by visiting ralesjfs.org.

