Will F1 be coming to Florida?

The start of the 2020 MLS season marked a significant step for the state of Florida. Inter Miami became the latest franchise to join the soccer league and in doing so, joined Orlando City SC as the second team to represent Florida in the Major Soccer League. The popularity of soccer and MLS is still growing in Florida, and in the country too but fans are hoping that the two teams can start pushing for glory in the next few years, to add to the previous accomplishments of teams in other sports. Florida has teams in all of major sports leagues and there has been championship success to go with that. Miami Heat won the NBA Championships most recently in 2013, Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2004, Miami Marlins won the World Series in 2003 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifted the Superbowl in 2002. The Miami Dolphins have also claimed the Superbowl, twice. The state is steeped in sporting success. But one sport that has been absent from Florida for over 50 years is Formula One. NASCAR and IndyCar racing might be more familiar to Americans but there have been discussions over the past few years about Formula One taking place in Miami.

This could have been made a reality nearly 50 years ago but organizers in Miami couldn’t come to an agreement to host the USGP, with the race eventually ending up at Watkins Glen, New York. But fast forward to the present day, and there is all the possibility of a second US Grand Prix, to go along with Austin, Texas, which has already enjoyed great success in the state of Texas. However, the discussions have been met by resistance from locals, who are not so encouraged by the potential disruption the race weekend would have to their everyday activity. Residents were concerned mainly about the potential disruption to Northwest 199th Street, a key street that runs parallel to the Hard Rock Stadium, and the impact a closure of the street would have to local schools in particularly. The increased noise is also a concern to local residents. Measures have been taken to allay these concerns, with organizers proposing that there be no racing before 15h on the Friday (when two practice sessions take place) so that schools can function as normal. This proposal coupled with the Mayor of Miami-Dade County rejecting a legislation to block the use of public roads has given the prospects of a race in Miami a huge boost. In effect, Mayor Carlos A Gimenez has given F1 Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Bratches more time to try and convince opponents that a race will be beneficial for them and there is hope that a race could feature in the 2021 calendar.

The rewards hosting a race in Miami would bring to the city with regards to finance is clear for anyone to see, with an estimated impact of $400m. However, the final hurdle is getting the approval of locals in the area. Up to the present day, the state of Florida has witnessed wrangling amongst local groups, with the Seminole tribe currently locked in discussions revolving around sports betting in the state. If passed you would then likely see offers become available, such as the ones at www.online-casinos.ng. Should the organizers get overall approval, bringing F1 to Florida would be a large feather in the cap for the city, and even the neighboring areas around Miami.

