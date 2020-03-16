What is Opened/Closed Around Boca Raton?
This week has been a crazy one across America, and amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Boca Raton has taken many precautions in order to stop the spread. Among these many precautions includes cancelling or postponing many events in and around Boca Raton.
Among the many cancelled events include:
- Every Saturday, The Green Market
- March 13, Food Truck Friday
- April 4, SpringFest
- April 5, Run for Sea Turtles 10K
- April 26, Run From the Rays 5K
Postponed events are:
- March 14, WPEC Health and Wellness Experience
- March 21, Touch a Truck
- March 28, A Night Featuring the Music of ABBA with Almost ABBA
So, what is still open?
- Beaches
- Libraries
- Tennis facilities
- The use of parks and playgrounds (excluding Sugar Sand Park playground)
- Shuffleboard courts
- Tim Huxhold Skate Park
- Golf facilities
And while all these places may remain open, it is highly recommended to practice social distancing in a time like this.
Stay safe and wash your hands, Boca Raton!