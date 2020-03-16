What is Opened/Closed Around Boca Raton?

This week has been a crazy one across America, and amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Boca Raton has taken many precautions in order to stop the spread. Among these many precautions includes cancelling or postponing many events in and around Boca Raton.

Among the many cancelled events include:

Every Saturday, The Green Market

March 13, Food Truck Friday

April 4, SpringFest

April 5, Run for Sea Turtles 10K

April 26, Run From the Rays 5K

Postponed events are:

March 14, WPEC Health and Wellness Experience

March 21, Touch a Truck

March 28, A Night Featuring the Music of ABBA with Almost ABBA

So, what is still open?

Beaches

Libraries

Tennis facilities

The use of parks and playgrounds (excluding Sugar Sand Park playground)

Shuffleboard courts

Tim Huxhold Skate Park

Golf facilities

And while all these places may remain open, it is highly recommended to practice social distancing in a time like this.

Stay safe and wash your hands, Boca Raton!

