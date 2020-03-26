Susan G. Komen Florida Makes Immediate Investment of $50,000 for Treatment Assistance for Women in Need

Organization to Move All Programming Online to Safety and Consistency for Breast Cancer Patients

Boca Raton, FL – As the world deals with impacts of the fast developing and spreading COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Susan G. Komen Florida has acted swiftly to be there for breast cancer patients, survivors and forever fighters.

The organization knows all too well that breast cancer does not pause for other crises. In response, Susan G. Komen Florida has taken the following steps:

Komen Florida has made an immediate $50,000 investment for treatment assistance to those in the state of Florida who may encounter unexpected losses so they do not forego treatment. The treatment assistance fund is for patients at 250% of the poverty level to go towards specific treatment and care costs. Patients can call Treatment Assistance number to learn more at 1-877-GO-KOMEN (877-465-6636).

· All breast health education programs will move online to Komen Florida’s Facebook page to ensure the risk to those with compromised immune systems is reduced. Scheduled programs include:

o Mental Health and Self Care During Crisis – March 24th at 10am

o Metastatic Patient Access Webinar – March 24th at 1pm

· Komen’s first-in-the-nation breast health navigation program, which uses non-traditional means of connecting women and men to available resources, will be available via virtual calls rather than in person meetings and presentations. For more information and navigation services, please call (561) 514-3020.

· Komen Florida will be releasing new information and tips specific to those touched by breast cancer multiple times per week via their social media channels. Tips will include ways to support brain and physical health while you are homebound, eating healthy when you are unable to regularly visit grocery stores, and more.

“Studies show that women tend to push their health and wellbeing off when other urgent matters arise,” stated Kate Watt, Susan G. Komen Florida Executive Director. “We want these women, and men, to know they are not alone. We are here for them and we do not want them to forego treatments or push their health aside during this crisis.”

The organization is asking community members to consider supporting their efforts by making donations via komenflorida.org.

“This pandemic has caused us to postpone two of our most anticipated fundraising events,” Watt continued. “We know all too well that you never know when the unexpected will happen. This is the unexpected. We remain committed to the communities who need us right here in our state and will continue fighting breast cancer across all fronts.”

To learn more about the immediate work of Susan G. Komen Florida, or ways you can help, please visit www.komenflorida.org or call (561) 514-3020.



About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Florida:

Komen Florida is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across the state of Florida. For more information, call (561) 514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.