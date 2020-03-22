Palm Beach County closes boat ramps and marinas

Photo provided by Palm Beach County via Twitter

With a majority of beaches, restaurants, bars and other venues across Palm Beach County already closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, county officials added to the closures on Sunday with boat ramps and marinas by suspending all recreational boating activities immediately.



These activities the county prohibits until further notice include boat launching, in/out storage activities, and boat rentals. However, “licensed commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets, commercial marine operations, and support services” are still permitted to operate, according to the county’s website.



As people across the county have continued to gather on sandbars, intercoastal lands, and water-ways, the county thought the closures were necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19. While this is just a measure taken to ensure social distancing from one another continues, “marina supply, fueling and service activities [needed] to support commercial fishing and commercial marine operations may continue to operate.”



To enforce these closures and suspended activities, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring all waterways. Any questions, comments or concerns can be addressed to the Palm Beach County Public Affairs Office by calling 561-662-7534.

