Join the Fresh Market in the Five Million Meal Mission

All 159 Stores will Raise Funds for Partner Feeding America Throughout the Month of April

Every Dollar Raised Helps Provide at Least 10 Meals



Boca Raton, FL – One in nine people struggle with hunger, and with the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating school closures and job disruptions, more Americans than ever will turn to food banks for much-needed support.



As a national mission partner of Feeding America®, The Fresh Market is putting out a call-to-action to raise $250,000 by the end of April through a fundraising drive in all 159 store locations, and in turn will match these donations up to $250,000 to reach the 5 million meal goal. Every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals, and 90% of the funds raised stay in The Fresh Market’s local communities.



“We want to help fill empty food banks in our communities during this unprecedented time of need,” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. “If everyone gives just one dollar, collectively we will make a huge impact. We will do our part in this mission and have committed to matching donations collected in our stores with a donation of up to $250,000. Together, we can make a difference and be able to donate at least five million meals to help Feeding America member food banks help their communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Guests can elect to donate to Feeding America in increments of $1.00, $5.00 or any other amount at checkout, starting Friday, March 27 and going through the end of April. The Fresh Market’s team members and guests can also donate online at www.feedingamerica.org/thefreshmarket-covid.



Feeding America member food banks will use funds to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.



About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

