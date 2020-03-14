Delray Beach Declares A State of Emergency

DELRAY BEACH – City Commissioners on Friday declared a state of emergency to properly prepare for, and respond to, the spread of COVID-19. The city also prohibited gatherings of 300 or more persons on any City-owned property until further notice.

Although at this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delray Beach, City staff have begun preparing for an increased demand on services, especially in regard to public safety and public health, including coordinating on monitoring, preparations and communications on a daily basis.

The state of emergency resolution grants the City Manager the ability to establish curfews, implement emergency procurement procedures, make provisions for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing, establish an emergency operating center and monitor retail price gauging on behalf of the City.

To prevent the spread of the virus, many organizations have decided to cancel or postpone their special events, including Delray Affair, Savor the Ave, Grandfondo, Little League Baseball, Florida Youth Soccer Association, Youth Lacrosse, Arts Garage and several others.

To protect at-risk populations, the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management issued Emergency Order 20-002, and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office moved the Precinct 4118 polling place from Abbey Delray, a senior living facility located at 1717 Homewood Blvd., to Orchard View Elementary School at 4050 Germantown Road.

During this public health emergency, the City will continue to update residents regularly about event and activity cancellations, facility closures and other COVID-19 related information through the city’s website: delraybeachfl.gov.

Questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 or by email at COVID-19@FLHealth.gov.



To stay informed on the latest CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) visitwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

