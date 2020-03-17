Delray Beach Closes Community Facilities to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

By staff reports

Delray Beach City Manager George Gretsas on Monday followed the country’s lead and directed all bars, restaurants and clubs to close at 10 p.m. effective at midnight because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manager also directed the establishments to reduce their occupancy by 50 percent. Restaurant delivery and take-out service is exempt from the regulation.

Following the Center for Disease Control recommendation, city officials also prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people on any city-owned property.

All museums, community centers, pools, fitness centers and skating park are closed as well as the Delray Beach Public Library.

City Hall, the beach and all outdoor playgrounds and parks will remain open.

The City’s transportation services – both the trolley line and the free-bee point to point service – will continue.

The following City meetings have been postponed, until further notice:

Special Magistrate Hearings

Code Enforcement Boards

Board of Adjustment Hearings

City Advisory Board Meetings

City Committee Meetings

Residents and vendors are encouraged to use the city’s online services at delraybeachfl.gov and avoid going to City Hall in person.

