Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Receives Visionary $3 Million Gift from Barbara C. Gutin for Women’s Pre and Postpartum Program

Boca Raton, FL – Barbara C. Gutin has recently made a $3 million gift to Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute that could transform the way women experience pregnancy and the impact it has on their bodies. The gift, which Barbara Gutin says she hopes will be her legacy, will help show pregnant women and new mothers how to handle changes in their bodies and how to deal with pelvic floor issues as well as emotional issues, including postpartum depression. This program will also assist new mothers in knowing just what to do at home after the birth of their babies and the many other issues that arise for women of childbearing age.

“This program will allow pregnant women and new mothers to be better equipped to understand their changing bodies and to know what is a normal part of pregnancy and what may require additional care. New mothers will work with their personal physicians, the Toppel Family Place at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, as well as the team of clinicians at the Women’s institute, which include a board certified urogynecologist, doctoral trained physical therapists, mental health professionals, nurse practitioners and others,” said Dr. Kathy Schilling, Medical Director of the Women’s Institute. “They will be able to seek out medical and other professional support so that they can better care not just for their babies and their families, but for themselves.”

Maureen Mann, assistant vice president of the Women’s Institute, added, “We are extremely grateful to Barbara Gutin for this very generous gift which will allow us to launch what we know is going to be an extraordinary program. This pre and postpartum program could serve as a prototype for other hospitals throughout the state and across the country.”

This is not the first life-changing gift from Barbara C. Gutin. Along with her late husband, Irving, they established the Barbara C. Gutin Center for Pelvic Health at the Women’s Institute. Additionally, their gift to the hospital of new state of the art technology in 2013 established the Irving and Barbara C. Gutin Center for Robotic Surgery, now one of the busiest robotic surgery centers in Palm Beach County. Their first transformational gift was in 2008 to help create a Stroke Program at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Barbara, a resident of Boca Raton since 1988, believes philanthropy should have a strong impact on the community. With this belief, Barbara is also an active volunteer. She serves on the Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Ball and Go Pink committees, has served as honorary chair of the Go Pink Luncheon for many years and served on the Advisory Committee for the Women’s Institute. She is a past president of the Lynn University Conservatory. She supports Aid to Victims for Domestic Abuse, The Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center on the Florida Atlantic University campus, Best Foot Forward, Family Promise and has long been involved in programs to prevent suicide.

Barbara and Irving Gutin were honored by the Boca Raton Historical Society and included in the Walk of Recognition. They received the Martens Award from the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

Most recently, Barbara is the recipient of the Soroptimist Lifetime Achievement Award and is the 2019 recipient of the Countess Henrietta de Hoernle Award at the Order of St. John’s Knights and Dames Gala.

“From suicide education and prevention to giving the homeless a leg up in life; from her strong belief that education is the key to success for children, to her determination to make healthcare better and more accessible to everyone – Barbara C. Gutin’s leadership shines in many areas. It is the perfect combination of generosity, kindness, humility and love of others and shows in all that she does for Boca Raton Regional Hospital and other community organizations,” says Mark Larkin, President of Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation.

