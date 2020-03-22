Published On: Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020

Children’s Theme March 22

Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:

3/22 – Athletes

  • Dress up like a player for your favorite sport! (Dancer, baseball player, etc.)
  • Make an obstacle course around the house! A relay race!
  • Draw a picture of your favorite athlete
  • Put on a dance show!

