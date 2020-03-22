Children’s Theme March 22
Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?
Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:
3/22 – Athletes
- Dress up like a player for your favorite sport! (Dancer, baseball player, etc.)
- Make an obstacle course around the house! A relay race!
- Draw a picture of your favorite athlete
- Put on a dance show!
