CHASING JACK – An Award-Winning Play Starring Broadway’s Crista Moore
Opening March 14
Boca Raton, FL – Upcoming production of Chasing Jack, the award-winning play by John S. Anastasi, which will have its southeastern premiere at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. The production, directed by Peter J. Loewy, and starring two-time Tony Award-nominated actress Crista Moore will begin previews on March 12th and open on March 14th. The show will run through March 22nd.
Chasing Jack, which won the Best Play Award at the 2019 New York Theatre Festival Summerfest, is the story of Dr. Jack Chase, a surgeon with a serious gambling addiction. Through the lens of a malpractice lawsuit that could end his career, Chasing Jack explores familial relationships, medical ethics, and the potentially crippling effects of addiction. The stakes couldn’t be any higher as Jack looks back at pivotal moments in his life, his relationships, and his career.
Chasing Jack
March 14 – 22, 2020
(Preview performances March 12 & 13)
By John S. Anastasi
Directed by Peter J. Loewy
Tickets: $30 / $25 for groups of 6 or more
For tickets: 561-347-3948 or https://sugarsandpark.org/chasing-jack
Showtimes:
Thursday, March 12 at 7pm
Friday, March 13 at 8pm
Saturday, March 14 at 2pm
Saturday, March 14 at 8pm
Sunday, March 15 at 2pm
Thursday, March 19 at 7pm
Friday, March 20 at 8pm
Saturday, March 21 at 2pm
Saturday, March 21 at 8pm
Sunday, March 22 at 2pm
All performances will take place in
The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park
300 South Military Trail,
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Photo – Front row: Elana Valastro, India Jarvis, and Crista Moore.
Back row: David Sadaka, Ben Prayz, Galen Murphy-Hoffman, Rick Malone, and Francis Allen.
Photo Credit: Carol Kassie