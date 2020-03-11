CHASING JACK – An Award-Winning Play Starring Broadway’s Crista Moore

Opening March 14

Boca Raton, FL – Upcoming production of Chasing Jack, the award-winning play by John S. Anastasi, which will have its southeastern premiere at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. The production, directed by Peter J. Loewy, and starring two-time Tony Award-nominated actress Crista Moore will begin previews on March 12th and open on March 14th. The show will run through March 22nd.

Chasing Jack, which won the Best Play Award at the 2019 New York Theatre Festival Summerfest, is the story of Dr. Jack Chase, a surgeon with a serious gambling addiction. Through the lens of a malpractice lawsuit that could end his career, Chasing Jack explores familial relationships, medical ethics, and the potentially crippling effects of addiction. The stakes couldn’t be any higher as Jack looks back at pivotal moments in his life, his relationships, and his career.

Chasing Jack

March 14 – 22, 2020

(Preview performances March 12 & 13)

By John S. Anastasi

Directed by Peter J. Loewy

Tickets: $30 / $25 for groups of 6 or more

For tickets: 561-347-3948 or https://sugarsandpark.org/chasing-jack

Showtimes:

Thursday, March 12 at 7pm

Friday, March 13 at 8pm

Saturday, March 14 at 2pm

Saturday, March 14 at 8pm

Sunday, March 15 at 2pm

Thursday, March 19 at 7pm

Friday, March 20 at 8pm

Saturday, March 21 at 2pm

Saturday, March 21 at 8pm

Sunday, March 22 at 2pm

All performances will take place in

The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park

300 South Military Trail,

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Photo – Front row: Elana Valastro, India Jarvis, and Crista Moore.

Back row: David Sadaka, Ben Prayz, Galen Murphy-Hoffman, Rick Malone, and Francis Allen.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie