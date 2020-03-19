Boca Town Center Mall is One of the First to Close in PBC Due to COVID-19

Following the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Florida, the Boca Raton Town Center Mall becomes one of the first indoor malls in Palm Beach County to close its doors.

The Town Center Mall closed on Wednesday night to protect the health and safety of its workers and customers.

The mall’s three anchor stores–Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Nordstrom–had already been closed for the past two weeks prior to the mall’s announcement to shut-down to limit the spread of the virus

According to the Palm Beach Post, Macy’s chairman and CEO Jeff Gennetter, stated on Tuesday, “The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority.”

The anchor stores will continue with their online sales but remain closed until further notice.

Other local malls have simply adjusted their hours of operations. Boynton Beach Mall will close earlier and stay open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Palm Beach Outlets and The Mall at Wellington Green also share the same hours and will continue on these hours till at least March 29.

The Gardens Mall recently made a statement on their webpage claiming they are still open regular operating hours.