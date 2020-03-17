All public and private K-12 Florida schools to be closed through April 15

Coming off the heels of Florida Atlantic shutting down their campus and movie strictly to online for the remainder of the Semester, now it looks as if public school students in Palm Beach County will have to wait a little longer to return to school than earlier expected.

State officials have announced on Tuesday that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15, and that students will take part in remote learning instead.

The closures will affect all public and private K-12 schools, along with career and technical center campuses, according to new guidelines released by the Florida Department of Education.

State officials said school districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30.

In a statement, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said: