BACCHUS BECKONS for the Boca Bacchanal – WED, March 8, 2023

Special kick-off for the Boca Bacchanal – Celebrating 20 Years of Fine Wine & Food

By Kenny Spahn

Bacchus Beckons@ WED, MAR 8 at Priviara Aviation Hangar

Spring is almost here. And in Boca Raton, that means one thing – the Boca Bacchanal! Presented by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, the annual celebration of fine wine and food is Boca’s finest culinary event, and a perennial favorite amongst lovers of fine wine, food, Boca’s history, and general party-goers of all sorts. The signature Grand Tasting takes place Sunday, April 3 – so Save the Date! Check my upcoming feature on the Boca Bacchanal for a more detailed preview of the Grand Tasting and Vintners’ Dinners. But in the meantime, check out the Bacchus Beckons kick-off party, this week!

The Bacchanal kick-offs with the special Bacchus Beckons, taking place Wednesday, March 8, at the Priviara Private Aviation Hangar at the Boca Raton Airport. Attendees will be treated to unlimited samplings of gourmet bites and fine wines, along with plenty of networking and socializing. In addition, the Boca BacchanalVintner Dinner pairings will be announced. It’s the This is the perfect lead-up to Boca Raton’s biggest annual two-day wine and food event. – all to benefit the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

“Boca Bacchanal is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful and tasty opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting

BACCHUS BECKONStakes place Wednesday, March 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, at Priviara Private Aviation Hangar, 3690 Airport Road (at the Boca Raton Airport) in Boca Raton. Tickets are $60, and are available now at www.BocaBacchanal.com.

Bacchus is beckoning!

This year’s Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting is Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 to 4:00 at The Addison in downtown Boca. The exclusive Vintner Dinners will be held Saturday, April 29 in private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Tickets to all events and more information are available at the Museum’s website: www.BocaHistory.org.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. The museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in Boca, and open to the public. For more information, call (561) 395-6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About the Author:

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

