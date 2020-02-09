South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You This Past Week?

On Monday, January 27, 2020, Touch A Heart Foundation hosted its 16th Annual Spa Day charity event at The Oaks at Boca Raton. This year’s event hosted 300 attendees who enjoyed a day of relaxing, shopping, lunch, spa services and more. The 2020 event topped last year as it raised approximately $65,000 to sustain and grow the foundation’s programs.

“The amount of money raised each year has grown thanks to the hard work of The Oaks staff, sponsors, volunteers and providers. With this effort we are able continue our annual programs including the Holiday Adopt-A-Family program, Project: Back To School, Birthday-in-a-Bag for foster children, Empower the Girls self-defense classes for at-risk teens, The Joy of Giving shopping boutique and our Halloween Dreams program,” said Jennifer Kaufman, Executive Director of Touch A Heart Foundation.

On Thursday evening, February 6, 2020, the Junior League of Boca Raton hosted their signature event, Flavors 2020, at The Addison!

Guests enjoyed an open bar, along with live music and a performance by Fred Astaire dancers, raffles and a live auction, as well as pop up vendors. This year, guests voted on their favorite dish by the participating restaurants and the winner was crowned the “JLBR Flavor.”

Participating restaurants included:

The Addison,

Kapow

Lemongrass,

Ramen Lab Eatery

Harvest Seasonal Grill

E.A.T Eatery

Loch Bar

Rebel House

Just Salad

Bolay

Benihana’s

Burton’s

Lionfish

The Melting Pot

Crazy Uncle Mike’s

Raw Juce

Two Fat Cookies (VIP)

Gourmet Phile

Poke Jay

Touch of Spain

The Concours d’Elegance returned to Boca Raton. The weekend’s activities began with the Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport. The Party offered guests a chance to experience select tastings from South Florida’s finest restaurants and peruse a display of exotic cars, custom motorcycles, extravagant boats, private jets and luxury motor coaches. The annual event benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County. It was a picture perfect evening to dream.

If you need to ask how much these things cost – then just look but don’t touch.

Start Planning:

Fall in Love with Unicorn – February 15th from 11AN – 2PM

Join the Junior Board of Unicorn Children’s Foundation for unlimited games of pinball to help kids and young adults with ​special needs excel in their communities at the Silverball Museum in Delray Beach.

The admission ($30 per person) Includes cash bar, raffles, food and FUN with 100% of the proceeds going to Unicorn Children’s Foundation!

Get your tickets at: donate.unicornchildrensfoundation.org/campaigns/13897-fall-in-love-with-unicorn

11th Annual Horses & Hounds Charitable Event – February 16th from 2:30 – 5PM

The 11th annual fundraiser, hosted by the Horses & Hounds Charitable Foundation, and benefitting Tri-County Animal Rescue to take place Sunday, February 16, 2020. The mission of the foundation is to help find fur-ever homes for dogs at the shelter.

At 3PM Janne Rumbaugh and her horse Junior, a Grand Prix National Champion, will present a musical Grand Prix Freestyle performance.

Kerrigan Glutch, Sophia Schultz and Maria Lithander will be presenting Spanish horses to dancing performances.

At 3:30PM blessing of the animals will be officiated by Rabbi Ellen Zuzkin.

The traditional Pet Parade and Doggie show “Strutting their Stuff” in the Pet Parade Ring will take place at 4PM. Maria Sachs and Jay DiPietro will be the celebrity judges.

Complimentary professional photo opportunity with mini horse “Twix” is available with donation.

Lite bites, and a silent auction will be available throughout the event.

Be sure to get your caricature by famous artist, Heather Van Wolf.

Well-behaved dogs are invited to be part of the doggie show. Remember to bring friendly dogs on a leash.

Tri-County is a nonprofit organization who rescues dogs and offers them for adoption. It is a no-kill shelter.

This is the 11th year Horses & Hounds has hosted the fundraiser.Admission is free.

When and where: 2:30 to 5PM at the Horses & Hounds farm (11399 Piping Plover Rd) in the community of Homeland, suburban Lake Worth (off of State Road 7).

Directions: From US 441/SR7 (just south of Lake Worth Rd), turn west onto 50thSt S. Turn left on Homeland Rd and then right on Piping Plover Rd. The farm is on the corner.

Please RSVP to Jeri at (954) 673-0706

For information on these and more events, visit: www.BocaCal.com