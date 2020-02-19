50 Movies You Need To Watch In Your Lifetime
If you ever want to call yourself a ‘film buff’, watch these movies:
- The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring
Director: Peter Jackson
Iconic quote:
“You shall not pass!”
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
Director: Steven Spielberg
Iconic quote:
“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Director: John Hughes
Iconic quote:
“You’re not dying, you just can’t think of anything good to do.”
- Joker
Director: Todd Phillips
Iconic quote:
“What do you get when you cross a mentally ill loner with a society that abandons him and treats him like trash? You get what you f****n’ deserve!
- Gladiator
Director: Ridley Scott
Iconic quote:
“Brothers, what we do in life… echoes in eternity.
- Slumdog Millionaire
Director: Danny Boyle
Iconic quote:
“Prem Kumar: You a big reader, Jamal?
Jamal Malik (older): I can read.
- American Beauty
Director: Sam Mendes
Iconic quote:
“It was one of those days when it’s a minute away from snowing and there’s this electricity in the air, you can almost hear it. Right? And this bag was just dancing with me. Like a little kid begging me to play with it. For fifteen minutes. That’s the day I realized that there was this entire life behind things, and this incredibly benevolent force that wanted me to know there was no reason to be afraid, ever. Video’s a poor excuse, I know. But it helps me remember… I need to remember… Sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can’t take it, and my heart is just going to cave in.
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Director: George Lucas
Iconic quote:
“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.
- The Shawshank Redemption
Director: Frank Darabont
Iconic quote:
“Get busy living or get busy dying.
- Gone Girl
Director: David Fincher
Iconic quote:
“When two people love each other and can’t make that work, that’s the real tragedy.
- Moonlight
Director: Barry Jenkins
Iconic quote:
“At some point you’ve got to decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can’t let nobody make that decision for you.
- Little Women (2019)
Director: Greta Gerwig
Iconic quote:
“I’m just a woman. And as a woman, I have no way to make money, not enough to earn a living and support my family. Even if I had my own money, which I don’t, it would belong to my husband the minute we were married. If we had children they would belong to him, not me. They would be his property. So don’t sit there and tell me that marriage isn’t an economic proposition, because it is.
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Director: Michel Gondry
Iconic quote:
“Meet Me In Montauk.
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Iconic quotes:
“That Was The Best Acting I’ve Ever Seen In My Whole Life.
- The Wizard of Oz
Director: Victor Flemming
Iconic quote:
“There’s no place like home.
- La La Land
Director: Damien Chazelle
Iconic quote:
“Here’s to the ones who dream.
- Lady Bird
Director: Greta Gerwig
Iconic quote:
“I want you to be the best version of yourself.
- Pan’s Labyrinth
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Iconic quote:
“Carmen: You’re getting older, and you’ll see that life isn’t like your fairy tales. The world is a cruel place. And you’ll learn that, even if it hurts.
Ofelia: No! No!
Carmen: Ofelia! Magic does not exist. Not for you, me or anyone else
- The Big Lebowski
Director: Ethan and Joel Coen
Iconic quotes:
“I’m the Dude.
- The Dark Knight
Director: Christopher Nolan
Iconic quotes:
“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.
- The Princess Bride
Director: Rob Reiner
Iconic quote:
“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.
- A Clockwork Orange
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Iconic quote:
“There was me, that is Alex, and my three droogs, that is Pete, Georgie, and Dim, and we sat in the Korova Milkbar trying to make up our rassoodocks what to do with the evening. The Korova milkbar sold milk-plus, milk plus vellocet or synthemesc or drencrom, which is what we were drinking. This would sharpen you up and make you ready for a bit of the old ultra-violence.
- The Green Mile
Director: Frank Darabont
Iconic quote:
“Paul Edgecomb: On the day of my judgement… when I stand before God… and he asks me why did I… did I kill one of his true… miracles… what am I going to say? That it was my job? It’s my job.
John Coffey: You tell God the Father it was a kindness you done. I know you’re hurting and worrying. I can feel it on you. But you ought to quit on it now. I want it to be over and done with. I do. I’m tired, boss. Tired of being on the road, lonely as a sparrow in the rain. I’m tired of never having me a buddy to be with… to tell me where we’s going to, coming from, or why. Mostly, I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. I’m tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world… every day. There’s too much of it. It’s like pieces of glass in my head… all the time. Can you understand?
Paul Edgecomb: Yes, John, I think I can.
- Psycho
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Iconic quote:
“They cluck their thick tongues, and shake their heads and suggest, oh so very delicately!
- When Harry Met Sally
Director: Rob Reiner
Iconic quote:
“I’ll have what she’s having.”
- Blade Runner
Director: Ridley Scott
Iconic quote:
“All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die.
- True Romance
Director: Tony Scott
Iconic quote:
“What we are doing is having a game o show an tell. You aren’t telling me anything, but you’re showing me everything.
- Room
Director: Lenny Abrahamson
Iconic quote:
“There’s so much of place in the world. There’s less time because the time has to be spread extra thin over all the places, like butter.
- 12 Angry Men
Director: Sidney Lumet
Iconic quote:
“Juror #10: Bright? He’s a common ignorant slob. He don’t even speak good English.
Juror #11: *Doesn’t* even speak good English.
- Braveheart
Director: Mel Gibson
Iconic quote:
“They may take away our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!
- Avatar
Director: Steven Spielberg
Iconic quote:
“Sometimes your whole life boils down to one insane move.
- Fight Club
Director: David Fincher
Iconic quote:
““The first rule about fight club is you don’t talk about fight club…
- The Shining
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Iconic quote:
“Here’s Johnny!
- Back to the Future
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Iconic quote:
“Wait a minute, Doc, are you telling me that my mother has got the hots for me?
- 16. Sorry to Bother You
Director: Boots Riley
Iconic quote:
“Cassius Green: This place is fucking nuts, man.
Steve Lift: Thank you. I will accept your backhanded compliment.
- Rocky
Director: John G. Avildsen
Iconic quote:
“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life.
- Baby Driver
Director: Edgar Wright
Iconic quote:
“In this business, the moment you catch feelings is the moment you catch a bullet.
- BlacKkKlansman
Director: Spike Lee
Iconic quote:
“I just want to leave you, sisters and brothers, with these last words. If I am not for myself, who will be? If I am for myself alone, who am I? If not now, when? And if not you, who? We need an undying love for black people, wherever we may be. All power to all the people.
- Inception
Director: Christopher Nolan
Iconic quote:
“You musn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger darling.
- Pulp Fiction
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Iconic quote:
“English mother f****r, do you speak it?
- The Breakfast Club
Director: John Hughes
Iconic quote:
“We’re all bizarre, some of us are just better at hiding it.
- Casablanca
Director: Michael Curtiz
Iconic quote:
“…Here’s looking at you, kid.
- Schindler’s List
Director: Steven Spielberg
Iconic quote:
“The unconditional surrender of Germany has just been announced. At midnight tonight, the war is over. Tomorrow you’ll begin the process of looking for survivors of your families. In most cases… you won’t find them. After six long years of murder, victims are being mourned throughout the world. We’ve survived. Many of you have come up to me and thanked me. Thank yourselves. Thank your fearless Stern, and others among you who worried about you and faced death at every moment. I am a member of the Nazi Party. I’m a munitions manufacturer. I’m a profiteer of slave labor. I am… a criminal. At midnight, you’ll be free and I’ll be hunted. I shall remain with you until five minutes after midnight, after which time – and I hope you’ll forgive me – I have to flee.
- Life is Beautiful
Director: Roberto Benigni
Iconic quote:
“Nothing is more necessary than the unnecessary.”
- Parasite
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Iconic quote:
“Ki-woo: Dad?
Ki-taek: Yeah?
Ki-woo: What was your plan?
Ki-taek: What are you talking about?
Ki-woo: Before you said you had a plan. What will you do about the basement?
Ki-taek: Ki-woo, you know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. No plan. You know why? If you make a plan, life never works out that way. Look around us, did these people think ‘Let’s all spend the night in a gym?’ But look now, everyone’s sleeping on the floor, us included. That’s why people shouldn’t make plans. With no plan, nothing can go wrong and if something spins out of control, it doesn’t matter. Whether you kill someone or betray your country. None of it f***ing matters. Got it?
Ki-woo: Dad, I’m sorry.
Ki-taek: For what?
Ki-woo: Everything.
- Forrest Gump
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Iconic quote:
“Run Forrest, Run
- Citizen Kane
Director: Orson Welles
Iconic quote:
“Charles Foster Kane: You know, Mr. Bernstein, if I hadn’t been very rich, I might have been a really great man.
Walter Parks Thatcher: Don’t you think you are?
Charles Foster Kane: I think I did pretty well under the circumstances.
Walter Parks Thatcher: What would you like to have been?
Charles Foster Kane: Everything you hate.
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Iconic quote:
“My God, it’s full of stars.
- Goodfellas
Director: Martin Scorsese
Iconic quote:
“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.
- The Godfather
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Iconic quote:
“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse