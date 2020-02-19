50 Movies You Need To Watch In Your Lifetime

If you ever want to call yourself a ‘film buff’, watch these movies:

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring

Director: Peter Jackson

Iconic quote:

“You shall not pass!”

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Director: Steven Spielberg

Iconic quote:

“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Director: John Hughes

Iconic quote:

“You’re not dying, you just can’t think of anything good to do.”

Joker

Director: Todd Phillips

Iconic quote:

“What do you get when you cross a mentally ill loner with a society that abandons him and treats him like trash? You get what you f****n’ deserve!

Gladiator

Director: Ridley Scott

Iconic quote:

“Brothers, what we do in life… echoes in eternity.

Slumdog Millionaire

Director: Danny Boyle

Iconic quote:

“Prem Kumar: You a big reader, Jamal?

Jamal Malik (older): I can read.

American Beauty

Director: Sam Mendes

Iconic quote:

“It was one of those days when it’s a minute away from snowing and there’s this electricity in the air, you can almost hear it. Right? And this bag was just dancing with me. Like a little kid begging me to play with it. For fifteen minutes. That’s the day I realized that there was this entire life behind things, and this incredibly benevolent force that wanted me to know there was no reason to be afraid, ever. Video’s a poor excuse, I know. But it helps me remember… I need to remember… Sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can’t take it, and my heart is just going to cave in.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Director: George Lucas

Iconic quote:

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.

The Shawshank Redemption

Director: Frank Darabont

Iconic quote:

“Get busy living or get busy dying.

Gone Girl

Director: David Fincher

Iconic quote:

“When two people love each other and can’t make that work, that’s the real tragedy.

Moonlight

Director: Barry Jenkins

Iconic quote:

“At some point you’ve got to decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can’t let nobody make that decision for you.

Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Iconic quote:

“I’m just a woman. And as a woman, I have no way to make money, not enough to earn a living and support my family. Even if I had my own money, which I don’t, it would belong to my husband the minute we were married. If we had children they would belong to him, not me. They would be his property. So don’t sit there and tell me that marriage isn’t an economic proposition, because it is.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Director: Michel Gondry

Iconic quote:

“Meet Me In Montauk.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Iconic quotes:

“That Was The Best Acting I’ve Ever Seen In My Whole Life.

The Wizard of Oz

Director: Victor Flemming

Iconic quote:

“There’s no place like home.

La La Land

Director: Damien Chazelle

Iconic quote:

“Here’s to the ones who dream.

Lady Bird

Director: Greta Gerwig

Iconic quote:

“I want you to be the best version of yourself.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Iconic quote:

“Carmen: You’re getting older, and you’ll see that life isn’t like your fairy tales. The world is a cruel place. And you’ll learn that, even if it hurts.

Ofelia: No! No!

Carmen: Ofelia! Magic does not exist. Not for you, me or anyone else

The Big Lebowski

Director: Ethan and Joel Coen

Iconic quotes:

“I’m the Dude.

The Dark Knight

Director: Christopher Nolan

Iconic quotes:

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

The Princess Bride

Director: Rob Reiner

Iconic quote:

“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.

A Clockwork Orange

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Iconic quote:

“There was me, that is Alex, and my three droogs, that is Pete, Georgie, and Dim, and we sat in the Korova Milkbar trying to make up our rassoodocks what to do with the evening. The Korova milkbar sold milk-plus, milk plus vellocet or synthemesc or drencrom, which is what we were drinking. This would sharpen you up and make you ready for a bit of the old ultra-violence.

The Green Mile

Director: Frank Darabont

Iconic quote:

“Paul Edgecomb: On the day of my judgement… when I stand before God… and he asks me why did I… did I kill one of his true… miracles… what am I going to say? That it was my job? It’s my job.

John Coffey: You tell God the Father it was a kindness you done. I know you’re hurting and worrying. I can feel it on you. But you ought to quit on it now. I want it to be over and done with. I do. I’m tired, boss. Tired of being on the road, lonely as a sparrow in the rain. I’m tired of never having me a buddy to be with… to tell me where we’s going to, coming from, or why. Mostly, I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. I’m tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world… every day. There’s too much of it. It’s like pieces of glass in my head… all the time. Can you understand?

Paul Edgecomb: Yes, John, I think I can.

Psycho

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Iconic quote:

“They cluck their thick tongues, and shake their heads and suggest, oh so very delicately!

When Harry Met Sally

Director: Rob Reiner

Iconic quote:

“I’ll have what she’s having.”

Blade Runner

Director: Ridley Scott

Iconic quote:

“All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die.

True Romance

Director: Tony Scott

Iconic quote:

“What we are doing is having a game o show an tell. You aren’t telling me anything, but you’re showing me everything.

Room

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Iconic quote:

“There’s so much of place in the world. There’s less time because the time has to be spread extra thin over all the places, like butter.

12 Angry Men

Director: Sidney Lumet

Iconic quote:

“Juror #10: Bright? He’s a common ignorant slob. He don’t even speak good English.

Juror #11: *Doesn’t* even speak good English.

Braveheart

Director: Mel Gibson

Iconic quote:

“They may take away our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!

Avatar

Director: Steven Spielberg

Iconic quote:

“Sometimes your whole life boils down to one insane move.

Fight Club

Director: David Fincher

Iconic quote:

““The first rule about fight club is you don’t talk about fight club…

The Shining

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Iconic quote:

“Here’s Johnny!

Back to the Future

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Iconic quote:

“Wait a minute, Doc, are you telling me that my mother has got the hots for me?

16 . Sorry to Bother You

Director: Boots Riley

Iconic quote:

“Cassius Green: This place is fucking nuts, man.

Steve Lift: Thank you. I will accept your backhanded compliment.

Rocky

Director: John G. Avildsen

Iconic quote:

“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It is a very mean and nasty place and it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life.

Baby Driver

Director: Edgar Wright

Iconic quote:

“In this business, the moment you catch feelings is the moment you catch a bullet.

BlacKkKlansman

Director: Spike Lee

Iconic quote:

“I just want to leave you, sisters and brothers, with these last words. If I am not for myself, who will be? If I am for myself alone, who am I? If not now, when? And if not you, who? We need an undying love for black people, wherever we may be. All power to all the people.

Inception

Director: Christopher Nolan

Iconic quote:

“You musn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger darling.

Pulp Fiction

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Iconic quote:

“English mother f****r, do you speak it?

The Breakfast Club

Director: John Hughes

Iconic quote:

“We’re all bizarre, some of us are just better at hiding it.

Casablanca

Director: Michael Curtiz

Iconic quote:

“…Here’s looking at you, kid.

Schindler’s List

Director: Steven Spielberg

Iconic quote:

“The unconditional surrender of Germany has just been announced. At midnight tonight, the war is over. Tomorrow you’ll begin the process of looking for survivors of your families. In most cases… you won’t find them. After six long years of murder, victims are being mourned throughout the world. We’ve survived. Many of you have come up to me and thanked me. Thank yourselves. Thank your fearless Stern, and others among you who worried about you and faced death at every moment. I am a member of the Nazi Party. I’m a munitions manufacturer. I’m a profiteer of slave labor. I am… a criminal. At midnight, you’ll be free and I’ll be hunted. I shall remain with you until five minutes after midnight, after which time – and I hope you’ll forgive me – I have to flee.

Life is Beautiful

Director: Roberto Benigni

Iconic quote:

“Nothing is more necessary than the unnecessary.”

Parasite

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Iconic quote:

“Ki-woo: Dad?

Ki-taek: Yeah?

Ki-woo: What was your plan?

Ki-taek: What are you talking about?

Ki-woo: Before you said you had a plan. What will you do about the basement?

Ki-taek: Ki-woo, you know what kind of plan never fails? No plan at all. No plan. You know why? If you make a plan, life never works out that way. Look around us, did these people think ‘Let’s all spend the night in a gym?’ But look now, everyone’s sleeping on the floor, us included. That’s why people shouldn’t make plans. With no plan, nothing can go wrong and if something spins out of control, it doesn’t matter. Whether you kill someone or betray your country. None of it f***ing matters. Got it?

Ki-woo: Dad, I’m sorry.

Ki-taek: For what?

Ki-woo: Everything.

Forrest Gump

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Iconic quote:

“Run Forrest, Run

Citizen Kane

Director: Orson Welles

Iconic quote:

“Charles Foster Kane: You know, Mr. Bernstein, if I hadn’t been very rich, I might have been a really great man.

Walter Parks Thatcher: Don’t you think you are?

Charles Foster Kane: I think I did pretty well under the circumstances.

Walter Parks Thatcher: What would you like to have been?

Charles Foster Kane: Everything you hate.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Iconic quote:

“My God, it’s full of stars.

Goodfellas

Director: Martin Scorsese

Iconic quote:

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.

The Godfather

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Iconic quote:

“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse