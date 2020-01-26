South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You Last Week?

Starting off the new year on a high-energy, “feel good note,” the Bresky Bash 2020: was a Concert for the Community” presented by The Law Offices of Robin Bresky

The rain could not dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd as they were treated to a live 90-minute crowd-pleasing, “dancin’ in your seats” show by Decades Rewind, presenting memory-jogging sets of top chart hits from the ‘80s and then a rewind back to the ‘60s.

The national touring music production, dance party and theatrical performance all wrapped up in one blockbuster show (with 60 songs, 100 costume changes, and plenty of nostalgic video) featured memorable rock, pop, disco, funk and Motown favorites from Queen, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, ABBA, 5th Dimension, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross & The Supremes and more.

Concert-goers felt as though they have been transported back to the time as the music was hitting its peak of power, passion, and creativity.

Everyone left the show feeling uplifted, happy, and energized by this musical journey through time.

Best of all, proceeds from the Bresky Bash will benefit the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County projects and client services.

As explained by Robin Bresky, the mission of the “Bash” is to:

1) raise awareness of the LASPBC,

2) increase education on the meaningful work of the LASPBC and

3) raise funds to help expand services to those who need it the most.

The LASPBC is committed to providing high quality civil legal advice, representation and education to the disadvantaged of Palm Beach County so as to protect their personal safety, enhance their opportunities and living conditions and promote self-sufficiency.

Its work helps its clients deal with many of life’s most basic needs: a safe home, enough food to eat, a quality education, and protection against exploitation and discrimination.

A night to celebrate the young Women of Tomorrow as they rise to their true potential.

Tonight, the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program held its 7th Annual Palm Beach County Wine Dinner at St Andrews Country Club.

Established in Miami in 1997, the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program was born out of the belief that caring professional women sharing their knowledge, expertise and support with at-risk and disadvantaged girls can be the catalyst for success by inspiring them to aim higher, by providing them with the skills necessary for personal and professional success – allowing them to find the strength and determination to transform their lives despite the obstacles stacked against them.

Women who would have otherwise likely dropped out of high school not only graduate, they pursue higher education at the likes of Yale, Harvard, Duke, Columbia, Howard, University of Miami, St. Thomas, Miami-Dade and Broward College and elsewhere. 16,000+ girls in nearly 200 schools have been aided by Women of Tomorrow’s program and close to $6.5M in college scholarships has been awarded.

These women are given the gift of a future full of promise and potential and a role model to guide them there.

Saturday evening the community celebrated 70 Years of Art & Culture to Benefit the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

Honorary Chairs Jody H. & Martin Grass, and Co-Chairs Stacey & Evan Packer, Carrie Rubin, and John Tolbert spoke to the guests about the seven decades of award-winning art and art education in our community.

Guests enjoyed fine cuisine, dancing to superlative entertainment, a fantastic live auction, gift drawing and raffle all in support of the Museum’s outstanding exhibitions and educational programs.

It was a night of celebration and recognition at Jeans Jewels & the J(CC) at the Boca West Country Club, also, on Saturday night.

Congratulations to Marisa & Matthew Baker on receiving the PHYLLIS & HARVEY SANDLER CRYSTAL AWARD and Sandy & Rob Beyer, recipients of the SHIRLEY & ALLAN B. SOLOMON LEADERSHIP AWARD.

Established in 1983, Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center provides a broad range of enriching programs and services for individuals of all ages and abilities to meet the diverse needs of its members, the Jewish community and the community at large.

Levis JCC promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs. From preschool and summer camp, to teen and family activities, from athletics to cultural arts, adult enrichment and special needs programming as well as Boca’s chic Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.

Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center is a non-profit community agency of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

Start Planning:

Glow Red on The Green 2020 – January 30th 6:30 – 9:30PM

Join in for an elaborate light transformation, while you enjoy festive cocktails, delicious food, golf contests, and a DJ with dancing under the stars benefitting The Christine E. Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute in partnership with Boca Raton Resort & Club.

2020 Boca Raton Brain Bowl – January 31st 11AM – 1:30PM

Brain Bowl’s efforts benefit the Alzheimer’s Association; Alzheimer’s Community Care; and Florida Atlantic University’s Louis and Anne Green Memory and Wellness Center, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

The luncheon is a unique opportunity for community and business leaders to network with one another, all in support of these important non-profit organizations.

Caring for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia poses a huge cost to those in the labor force, in terms of personal stress and lost work hours. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias cost American businesses at least $61 billion a year, just in lost productivity, related to employees providing care for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including Lewy Body Dementia, from which many with Parkinson’s suffer.

Did you know 1 in every 3 individuals in Palm Beach County is currently impacted by Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s?!?

It is business and community partners, such as YOU, who can make really make a difference by taking a leadership role in raising funds for research and promoting awareness of these devastating diseases.

Alzheimer’s remains the only leading disease in our country that has no survivors — your efforts will help make that no longer true!

Additionally, this Luncheon will be a wonderful opportunity to expand your business profile and grow your own standing in our community. We look forward to partnering with you as a sponsor of this vital community event.

The Flamingo Comedy Festival Presents

Jeff Dye and the Comic Cure Class Clowns – January 31st 8 – 10PM

Jeff Dye stars in NBC’s new eclectic comedy adventure series “Better Late Than Never.” This exciting project will follow the travel of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman as Jeff gives the adventure of a lifetime.

Jeff is coming off of NBC’s alternative comedy-variety series hit called “I Can Do That”. Which he is extremely proud of and taught him.

Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. Raised in Seattle, this class clown started doing comedy at Giggles Comedy Club right out of high school and was first nationally recognized on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where he finished third after only three years into his comedy career.

Since then he has had two of his own shows on MTV (“Money From Strangers,” “Numbnuts”), his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and stared on numerous other TV projects, including “Girl Code” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Dye’s passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.

34th Annual Boca Raton Museum Art Festival in Mizner Park – February 1-2 10AM – 6PM

The streets of Mizner Park will once again be filled with a tremendous selection of art from across the country as the Boca Raton Museum of Art presents its 34th Annual Museum Art Festival. One-of-a-kind art is available for purchase including painting, sculptures, jewelry, fiber art, photography, ceramics, pottery, wood art, mixed media, graphic design, crafts, and art glass.

The MUSEUM ART FESTIVAL is the longest running and most prestigious of any in our city, drawing 40,000 art collectors and enthusiasts to the Museum’s doorstep every year. Approximately 165 artists and artisans from across the country are selected to showcase their fine artworks in a diversity of medium & in a beautiful setting.

As the “Official Art Museum of the City of Boca Raton,” is the ONLY Art Festival affiliated with the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the ONLY Art Festival permitted to occupy the full breadth of Mizner Park.

Art Festival proceeds help support the Museum’s educational programs for children and youth. Admission is complimentary and free parking is available in the garages at Mizner Park.

This juried art festival is presented by the Museum in partnership with the City of Boca Raton, FL Government. Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, Discover The Palm Beaches Florida Mizner Park, Boca Raton, Florida

For information on these and other events, visit: www.BocaCal.com