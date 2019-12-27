Two Local Elementary Schools Collect PJs for Casey Cares Foundation Kids

Boca Raton, FL – Thanks to the generosity of students, families and staff members of Acreage Pines Elementary and Cypress Trails Elementary schools, critically ill children will feel a little more stylish this holiday season. Inspired by the memory of a Casey Cares Foundation child, the December pajama collection drives at both schools conducted were part of the Kami’s Jammies program resulted and over 250 pairs of new pajamas for local pediatric patients.

Kamryn (Kami) was a frequent, overnight hospital patient who bravely battled leukemia. She felt special when she wore a new pair of pajamas in place of the stale hospital gowns. Her flair for fashion continues to pass along joy and normalcy to other critically ill children as her legacy through Casey Cares.

Bruce Saulter, principal of Cypress Trails in Royal Palm Beach, collected 186 pairs of pajamas at his school while Jennifer Ohm, school counselor at Acreage Pines in Loxahatchee, collected 77 pairs. More pajamas will be coming when the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (SFSCA,) in partnership with Casey Cares Foundation, becomes the hottest destination in town on Tuesday, December 31st during the Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pair of pajamas and bring along a new pair to donate. The Noon Year’s Eve Countdown to 2020 event will feature live science demonstrations, music, dancing, face painting, do-it-yourself party poppers, and a special toast at the stroke of noon with dry-ice apple cider and bubble explosions for all. Donated pajamas should be new with tags intact and sized for kids aged 18 months to 18-years-old.

Supporters are also invited to join Casey Cares at Breakers West Country Club on Leap Day at 6:30 p.m. on February 29, 2020 for an inspiring, fun “Evening with Casey Cares.” The gala will include hundreds of local supporters, board members, business leaders, and media representatives that make the nonprofit’s palliative programs possible. It will feature live music, a cocktail hour and silent auction, a seated dinner with a short program, and an open premium bar at 1550 Flagler Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Tickets are $150 per person and available at caseycares.org/events/west-palm-evening-casey-cares.

To learn more about the organization, please contact Jennifer McCorvey at 954-821-0191, or by emailing Jennifer@CaseyCaresFoundation.org.

About Casey Cares Foundation

Casey Cares knows how difficult life can be for families with critically ill children. We focus on the entire family, not simply the sick child. We help keep families’ spirits high by arranging bi-monthly programming – whether it’s a movie night and a fresh pair of pajamas or the chance to attend a major sporting event. Founded 20 years ago, Casey Cares makes life a lot better for families in eight states including Florida and D.C. Rather than once-a-lifetime or once-a-year, we believe the best palliative care comes from continuous, ongoing support. Learn more at caseycares.org. Casey Cares Headquarters is located at 3918 Vero Rd, Suite C, Baltimore, MD 21227. Casey Cares Foundation in Florida can be reached at 1440 Coral Ridge Drive #263, Coral Springs, FL 33071, by calling 954-821-0191, or by emailing Jennifer@CaseyCaresFoundation.org.