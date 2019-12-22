South Palm Beach Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You This Past Week?

Supporters of Sweet Dream Makers were treated to an enchanting experience under the stars at The Addison on Wednesday evening. These same supporters have provided beds for more than 1,800 members of our community each year.

Founder Suzanne Broad has been working alongside 40+ local social service agencies and has proudly provided thousands of beds to hundreds of families.

Having beds does so much more than give them sweet dreams. Behavior, mental and physical health, academic performance, and family harmony are all improved by healthy sleep.

Sweet Dream Makers is dedicated to ensuring the basic comfort and security necessary for each child to reach their full potential.

Friday was the kickoff luncheon for the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. The guests had the pleasure of hearing Santonio Holmes.

As the former football wide receiver explained, from the time he was in elementary school, Holmes knew he had a choice for how his life would turn out. Every little boy growing up in Belle Glade knew the options. They see the examples everywhere around them, “either you’re going to sell drugs, or play football,” he said. “Play sports, or stand on the corner.”

Holmes was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ohio State. In Super Bowl XLIII, Holmes secured the Steelers’ NFL-record 6th Super Bowl win after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 35 seconds left in regulation. Holmes caught nine passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, including four receptions for 73 yards on their final game-winning drive. He was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming the sixth wide receiver to win the award.

When the Boca Raton Bowl was played on Schnellenberger Field, the underdog Owls claimed the title over the Mustangs with a decisive victory at Saturday’s game! 52-28. Lane Kiffin was, elsewhere, watching his now-former Florida Atlantic team play.

Even with several key FAU starters, including the school’s only first-team All-American, missing, the Owls were unstoppable.

Kiffin tweeted congratulations to his former team near the end of the game. “This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!!” he wrote. Willie Taggart, who was hired earlier this month as Kiffin’s replacement was at the game.

Now Glenn Spencer cedes control of the Owls to Willie Taggart, most recently the Florida State coach, hired at FAU earlier this month as Kiffin’s replacement. Spencer moves in to University of South Florida where he will be defensive coordinator.

Start Planning for New Year’s Celebrations

New Year’s Eve at the Addison – December 31, 2019 8PM – 1AM

Ring in the New Year in Golden Age style!

The Addison will open its doors to the public for an unforgettable Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve party featuring delicious signature catering, an open bar with champagne tower, live entertainment, flapper dancers and an unforgettable countdown.

General Admission tickets are available at $120 and include entry, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, open bar and entertainment. VIP tickets are available at $200 and include, in addition to general admission benefits, early access at 7:30 PM, access to the VIP room, food displays and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner, open bar with champagne bottle service and complimentary valet parking.

Welcome in a new decade the way Addison Mizner would – with opulence, exuberance and class! Please contact th Addison to inquire about reserving a group table for up to 10. VIP dinner will be served promptly at 8:30 pm and guests will be sat at tables of 8-12 people.

Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine event! Proof of age is required for alcohol consumption.

New Year’s Eve at Boca Raton Resort & Club – December 31,8PM – 1PM (Rock & Soul Extravaganza)

End the year at Boca Raton Resort & Club with an evening of interactive culinary stations, a deluxe open bar, dancing, a midnight champagne toast and epic entertainment provided by world-renowned bands Max Weinberg, Five for Fighting, and Powerhouse Next Generation. *Reservations required and can be booked online, 21+.

Guests from ages 13-20 can enjoy the ultimate glow-in-the-dark themed party featuring a Rock With U DJ, dancers, glow LED party favors, interactive games and video games, Surf Pros performing stunts on the FlowRider and plenty of Instagrammable photo ops. Enjoy lounge-style seating, food stations and mocktails. The evening will have a glowing finale of a sparkling show and hourly midnight countdown with raffle prizes! *Reservations required and can be booked online.

Children ages 5-12 will enjoy an extra sweet New Year’s Eve at this candy-themed celebration featuring a DJ, dancers, crafts, interactive games, arcade, bounce houses, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, movie lounge and photo booth. Indulge in a Children’s dinner buffet and dessert display. Countdown to midnight with hourly raffle prizes and a surprise finale! *Reservations required and can be booked online.

Something BIG Yoga – January 1st 10AM – 2:30PM

The Biggest Free Community Yoga Class in Youth florid returns to Mizner Park Amphitheatre under the direction of Leslie Glickman with DJ Drez and special guest Marti Nikko

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Yoga to live music with Leslie Glickman and DJ Drez

11:00am – 12:00pm

Assistants from studios all over South Florida

Awesome Marketplace and Gourmet Food Trucks

Time to gather and enjoy this incredible start to your NEW YEAR 2020

SHINE THE LIGHT recipient CONNECTED WARRIORS

Early registration is strongly encouraged, be sure to sign up now for FASTER CHECK-IN

BACK FOR YR 5 AND IT’S GOING TO BE BIGGER THAN EVER! AN EPIC FREE YOGA GATHERING LED BY RENOWNED YOGA TEACHER LESLIE GLICKMAN AND INTERNATIONAL RECORDING ARTIST DJ DREZ WITH OVER 2000 EXPECTED THIS YEAR!​

SOMETHING BIG WAS CREATED TO BRING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER, GET CONNECTED, AND START THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A HEALTHY DOSE OF LOVE AND INSPIRATION! PRACTICING YOGA TO LIVE MUSIC AND ENJOYING THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE GRATEFUL AND EMBRACE WITH HOPE AND EXCITEMENT THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THE YEAR AHEAD. AS ALWAYS, IT’S TOTALLY FREE!​

​BE A PART OF CREATING SOMETHING BIG 2020… BECAUSE IT TAKES A VILLAGE, AND TOGETHER WE WILL CHANGE THE WORLD! ALL LEVELS…ALL AGES…ALL WELCOME!

For information on these and other events, visit, www.BocaCal.com