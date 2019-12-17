Downtown Boca Adds Community Engagement Elements to Sanborn Square

Downtown Boca has introduced new community engagement elements – including festoon lighting, bistro tables and chairs, umbrellas and cornhole – to Sanborn Square, its central downtown green space. The new elements were envisioned to engage the downtown community by making Sanborn Square a more active and social destination for Downtown Boca residents, visitors and for the benefit of local businesses.

Sanborn Square is one of Downtown Boca’s public green spaces, encompassing nearly 2 square blocks in between Federal Highway and NE 1st Avenue, just north of Palmetto Park Road. With its grassy areas, fountains and shade trees, the park is ideally situated along the promenade between Mizner Park and Royal Palm Place, and within a few minutes walking distance to all downtown residential properties.

The elevated stage area of Sanborn Square now features brightly colored bistro tables, chairs and umbrellas for park visitors to sit and have lunch, enjoy some shade, read a book, meet with friends or get some work done outdoors. The vibrant orange color scheme of these new items complements the green and yellow tile work on the existing architectural structure that is part of the stage. Up above, new festoon lighting creates a warm and inviting atmosphere that can be enjoyed nighttime and daytime.

A bit closer to NE 1st Avenue, a bright blue concrete cornhole game now invites passersby of any age to a fun and easy game, perfect for family outings, breaks with co-workers, and matches with friends before or after dining or shopping downtown.

“We’re excited to see additions that build the community with activities that will hopefully encourage more walking traffic in the neighborhood on a more regular basis, on top of all of the great special events usually held in the square.” Says Ester Venneri, Senior Director of Retail Operations at Essential Natural Memory Foam Mattresses, located just across the street.

Downtown Boca’s activation plans and placemaking efforts for Sanborn Square will continue in 2020 with the scheduled addition of a ping pong table, says Downtown Manager, Ruby Childers. “Creating an inviting, interactive destination that benefits the entire downtown community is what the CRA envisioned, and we are delighted to see it come to fruition for all to enjoy.”