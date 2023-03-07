Children’s Home Society of Florida to Reunify More Families with Success of Spring Luncheon

Wendy Roberts and Giselle Parry

Palm Beach, FL – Patrons and friends of Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) gathered Wednesday, March 1, for its 3rd Annual Spring Luncheon at The Colony Hotel. Chaired by Gale Brophy, Giselle Parry, Wendy Roberts and Lori Stoll, the luncheon was sold out and raised more than $180,000 for CHS’s Family Visitation Center in West Palm Beach.

Margaret Donnelley and Kathy Leone served as Honorary Chairs. In recognition of her efforts to bring the Family Visitation Center to Palm Beach, Kathy was also honored with CHS’s Child Advocate of the Year Award. “Today in Palm Beach County, many of our neighbors are struggling at a level most in this room can’t even begin to imagine; struggles that are pushing parents to their breaking point with the fallout landing on the littlest ones. When these children are forced to separate from their parents and everything else familiar in their life, our dependency system works hard to reunite them as quickly as possible, but the process can still take nine months to over a year. This is where the Family Visitation Center plays a vital role. It meets the critical need for services that not only help a family stabilize and feel supported but give them the opportunity to spend time together to maintain familial bonds and minimize the traumatic effects of separation as much as possible,”Leone shared in her acceptance speech.

Prior to lunch, guests enjoyed a silent auction and shopping at the exclusive Jennifer Tattanelli pop up boutique. After lunch, guests had the opportunity to hear directly from a mother who shared her personal account of having her young children removed from her home. With help and hope from CHS, she was reunited with her two sons after being separated for over a year.

The luncheon ended with a Grand Finale Call to the Heart hosted by “Mr. Palm Beach” himself, Rob Russell. Knowing the critical needs of the center, guests displayed immense generosity, including Lois Pope, who stood up to make the first pledge, taking home a European River Cruise courtesy of AmaWaterways and Travel Leaders.

The only facility of its kind in Palm Beach County, the Center provides families with a safe, home-like atmosphere where they benefit from consistent, quality visits together. The ultimate goal is to permanently reunify in a safe, stronger home – together. Funds raised from the luncheon will allow CHS to hire additional staff and provide transportation opportunities, meaning a waiting list of families in need can turn into more families being served.

Luncheon sponsors included Presenting: Valerie Winchester; Champions: Shawn M. Donnelley, Leone Family Trust, Mrs. Lee Munder and The Sovereign Order of St. John; Advocates: Margaret Donnelley, Nancy Richter, Wendy Roberts, Sunny Sessa, and International Society of Palm Beach; Supporter: Lois Pope, Patrons: Jane Brickell, Aileen Carlucci, Gita Costa, Pamela Fiori, Arlette Gordon, Grace Haggerty and Ed and Barbara O’Sullivan.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families, serving more than 59,000 children and their family members across the state of Florida each year. More: www.chsfl.org.

