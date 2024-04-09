Local 13-Year-Old Hosts Inaugural ‘Annual Autism Awareness Golf Tournament’

Carter Bonas

Sports Illustrated 2022 SportsKid of the Year, 13-year-old Carter Bonas seeks to inspire others by sharing his journey with autism through his love of golf

Coral Springs, FL – Breaking barriers and defying the odds! A current 7th grader at Digital Academy of Florida (DAOF), Carter Bonas, is inspiring change across the state through his love of golf and personal journey. Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at a young age, Carter has faced numerous challenges, including learning hardships and experiencing bullying at his former school. Determined to create a brighter future, Carter, alongside his supportive family, embarked on a journey that led him to find his passion for golf, entrepreneurship, and advocacy.