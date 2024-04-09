Historical Society Welcomes Back Tasters
By Marci Shatzman
Food and wine tastings, always popular in Boca, are apparently back big time.
Boca Bacchanal’s Grand Tasting, the historical society’s afternoon fundraiser, was a sellout with 350 people sampling wine and by-the-bites from local restaurants and chefs, according to board chair Olivia Hollaus. “We decided to fill every room,” she said, plus The Addison’s famous outdoor plaza.
