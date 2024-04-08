FPL’s $20K Robotics Scholarship Application Now Open

Ahum Dhruv with FPL employees after receiving the $20,000 FPL Robotics Scholarship in 2023

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is excited to announce that its FPL Robotics Scholarship for 2024 is once again officially open for applicants. Designed to empower young minds and cultivate the future leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), this scholarship aims to support one talented student who displays exceptional passion and potential in robotics.