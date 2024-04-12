FAU Receives Gift to Create the Craig and Barbara Weiner Holocaust Museum

BOCA RATON, Fla. (April 12, 2024) – Florida Atlantic University has received a significant gift to establish the Craig and Barbara Weiner Holocaust Museum of South Florida at FAU. The gift will provide funding toward the construction of a 2,000-square-foot museum within the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. Construction of the Wallach building is expected to begin this summer.

Related