Boca Raton Tribune Internship Program is now accepting applicants for summer/fall semesters

The Boca Raton Tribune is in search of local talented high school and college students looking for an enriching internship.

Come join The Boca Raton Tribune in our Internship Program. As part of The Boca Raton Tribune team, you will develop, integrate and apply skill sets and experiences in support of our newsroom team. The purpose of the internship experience is to provide opportunities where students can develop, grow and become the next generation of talent.

This program offers mentoring from those at the top of their game, networking and real-world experience in a fun, entrepreneurial atmosphere.

As part of our team, you will work on meaningful and impactful projects, as well as enjoy peer-to-peer engagement while working on activities that promote professional development supplemental to the job.

Come join us!



RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Boca Raton Tribune newsroom interns will work with breaking news, features, enterprise content teams, and social media to learn and sharpen basic and advanced journalism skills, handling reporting, writing, editing, copy desk work, online production assignments, research, database work, investigative work, and visual journalism.

– Interns will learn forms of alternative story-telling in a deadline-driven newsroom.

– Interns will work independently and collaboratively across teams to provide perspectives and insights for the newsroom and company-wide projects identified by senior leadership as part of strategic growth initiatives. Critical thinking and analytical skills will be encouraged and sharpened.

– Interns will participate in daily news meetings, where they’ll learn about how news developments take shape.



REQUIREMENTS:

– Student currently enrolled at a high school, college or university

– Well organized, detail-oriented, adaptable and flexible

– Excellent communication skills

If you or someone you know may be interested, the application form can be found under “Internship Program” at the top of our website or here. You can also email charles@bocaratontribune.com for more information.