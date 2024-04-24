Attorney Phil Werner Appointed to Two Leadership Roles at Notable PBC Nonprofits

Phil Werner

West Palm Beach, FL – Ward Damon business and commercial litigation attorney Phil Werner has been appointed to prominent leadership positions with two of Palm Beach County’s most community-driven non-profit organizations: he has been named president of the Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach, and secretary of Friends of Jupiter Beach. The appointments spotlight Werner’s dedication to service, which has long extended beyond his legal career and reflects his desire to give back to the community that he calls home.