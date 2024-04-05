5 Best Springtime Events in Boca Raton

Spring is in the air! The weather is incredible, with temperatures in the high sixties to low eighties, and the city is bustling. People have finally emerged from winter hibernation to enjoy the outdoors and festive activities before the sweltering heat of summer sets in.

It’s the perfect time of year to get together with family or friends to enjoy music, food, and cultural celebrations at fun and festive events. Revel in the essence of spring at these must-attend events in Boca Raton.

5 Boca Raton Events in April and May

Boca Bacchanal Wine and Food Festival

Begin your springtime journey with the tantalizing flavors of the Boca Bacchanal wine and food festival. Hosted the first weekend of April, this event showcases the finest wines and culinary creations from renowned local chefs and wineries.

Indulge in gourmet delights paired with exquisite wines, all set against a backdrop of live entertainment. Eat good and feel good. By attending this feast for the senses you’ll also support a charitable cause, making it a truly fulfilling experience.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight

Prepare to be swept away on a musical odyssey at The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, an electrifying fusion of classical orchestration and rock anthems. The concert takes place on April 9 at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Set in an ethereal ambiance illuminated by flickering candlelight, the performance has a magical quality as fourteen classically trained musicians breathe new life into beloved tunes, seamlessly blending orchestral elegance with the raw energy of rock music.

Festival’s Annual Spring Car Show

Rev up your engines and prepare for a day of automotive excitement at Festival’s Annual Spring Car Show on April 14. It’s a spectacle of chrome, horsepower, and vintage charm.

Hosted by the Festival Marketplace, this eagerly anticipated event showcases a dazzling array of meticulously restored classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods. Live music, food vendors, and family-friendly attractions add to the festive atmosphere.

Boca Raton Night Markets

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Boca Raton’s Night Markets, a bustling hub of activity in the heart of Boca Raton. The spring night markets take place on April 11 and May 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local artists and craftsmen showcase their diverse, unique creations against a backdrop of live music. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, an art connoisseur, or just looking for a fun night out, the Night Market offers a delightful and delight-filled evening.

Memorial Day Concert

Join in the spirit of remembrance and celebration at the Memorial Day Concert a poignant tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

From the soulful harmonies of The American Sirens to the timeless melodies of Postmodern Jukebox, the concert, held May 27, pays homage to the golden age of music while honoring the sacrifices made for our freedom. Bring your blanket, chair, and a cooler of your favorite drinks, and celebrate patriotism and pride under the starry skies of Boca Raton.