Presidents Day Holiday Will Not Impact Waste Collection in Unincorporated PBC

Boca Raton, FL – Garbage, recyclables, yard waste and bulk waste collection will not be impacted for residents and businesses in unincorporated Palm Beach County on Monday, Feb. 19, due to the Presidents Day holiday. Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County (SWA) disposal facilities will be open and haulers in unincorporated Palm Beach County will run their regular routes. Residents should place all garbage, recyclables and yard waste curbside by 6 a.m.

While SWA administrative offices will be closed, a limited number of customer service team members will be available to assist residents with any garbage or recyclable collection questions or concerns. SWA Customer Service can be reached at 561-697-2700 or 866-792-4636(toll free) or contactcis@swa.org.

Residents in unincorporated Palm Beach County can always see their collection schedule, set reminders, and sign up for collection information by clicking the “My Pick-Up Days” button on the SWA’s website.

Residents living in one of Palm Beach County’s 39 municipalities should contact their municipality directly for holiday collection information. A list of municipal contacts can be found online.

There are only two observed holidays during which residents in unincorporated Palm Beach County will not receive garbage service:

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

There will be normal scheduled collection services for unincorporated residents on the following holidays:

· Memorial Day: Monday, May 27, 2024

· Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

· Independence Day: Thursday, July 4, 2024

· Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

· Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

· Veteran’s Day: Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

· Christmas Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024

· New Year’s Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

· New Year’s Day: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

More information on holiday collection can be found online, as can additional information about SWA facilities and hours.