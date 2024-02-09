Free Monthly Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Webinar Offers Consumers Tips on Lawns, Gardens, Composting, Much More 

Dr. Mica McMillan at the Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (FLREC)

Boca Raton, FL – Looking to give your landscape that tropical Florida native design? Looking for new ways to mulch your garden with some composting basics? Is your lawn showing signs of pests? The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has you covered.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Florida-Friendly Landscaping™: Urban Horticulture Lecture Series. This free virtual webinar will connect consumers with a new scientist or Extension agent each month, addressing a specific landscape and gardening topic. The yearlong program, presented by the UF/IFAS Broward Extension Office, is open to residents throughout the state. The goal is to shed light on key horticulture topics supporting Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) principals.

First up on Feb. 13, learn “The Basics of Composting” and regain moisture in your soil. Mica McMillan, a soil scientist at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, will walk participants through the basics of composting kitchen waste for use on soils on landscaping, garden beds and even vegetable gardens. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be provided after registration to gain access to the live webinar.

“We aim to bring consumers the topics they want and need to adopt sustainable landscaping principals,” said Lorna Bravo, UF/IFAS Extension Broward County director and urban horticulture agent. “We have arranged a schedule that will meet the needs whether it is to improve your garden, landscaping, tree canopy and more.”

Other topics and dates scheduled for the year are:

March 12 – “Be Aware of Toxic Plants” – Chris Marble, associate professor of ornamental landscape weed management at UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center.

April 9 – “Design Your Landscape with Intent” – Taylor Clem, horticulture Extension agent and UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County director.

May 14 – “Rain Harvesting” – Lorna Bravo.

June 11 – “UF/IFAS Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program” – Lorna Bravo.

July – No webinar scheduled. Series on summer break.

Aug. 13 – “After the Storm Tree Care” – Michael Orfanedes, commercial horticulture agent at UF/IFAS Extension Broward.

Sept. 10 – “Living Shorelines” – Vincent Encomio, Florida Sea Grant agent for St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Oct. 8 – “Gardening in Small Place” – Norma Samuel, Global Food Systems Institute Extension agent.

Nov. 12 – “Rain Gardens” – Lorna Bravo.

Dec. 10 – “Mulching basics and more” – Chris Marble.

For more information on other topics, contact Lorna Bravo, UF/IFAS Extension Broward director at lbravo1@ufl.edu.

The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents. | ifas.ufl.edu | @UF_IFAS

Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program promotes sustainable alternatives to “conventional” landscaping by providing guidance to homeowners and industry professionals on low-impact, environmentally friendly and science-based landscape practices that use less water and reduce pollutant loading to Florida waters. Sponsored in part by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the overall goal of the FFL program is to reduce nonpoint source pollution through proper fertilization, irrigation, and pesticide use on residential and commercial landscapes. | ffl.ifas.ufl.edu | @uf.ffl

An example of stormwater runoff at a Florida Friendly Landscape A homeowner spreads pinestraw in her yard