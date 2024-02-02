Delray Beach Open Announces Off Court Special Events for 2024 Tournament

Delray Beach, Fla. (January 12, 2024) – The Delray Beach Open (www.DelrayBeachOpen.com) today announced its many off court special events for the 2024 tournament. Celebrating its 32nd year, the Delray Beach Open is held at the Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium (201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444) from February 9 to 18, 2024. For a full list of off court events, visit https://www.yellowtennisball.com/en/special-events.

Delray Beach Open 2023 2-17-23 Game Set Pour Event

Ladies Day Luncheons

Ladies Day Luncheons return to the Delray Beach Open! Sponsored by Lucky in Love, Blonde Alchemy, Raeburn Winery, Stoli Vodka and Charleston Bloody Mary Mix, the Ladies Day Luncheons – being held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15 – offer guests more than just lunch. Tickets include Stadium Court seats to the day’s tennis matches, luncheon, wine, Bloody Mary’s, Stoli Cocktails, raffle prizes, gift bags and much more.

WHEN: Wednesday​,​Feb. 14 & Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday​,​Feb. 14 & Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. WHERE : Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444

: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444 COST: Luncheon + Stadium Court Box Ticket: $115 ($150+ Value); Luncheon + Stadium Court Reserved Ticket: $95 ($130+ Value). For more information, email Jax Kenney at JKenney@YellowTennisBall.com or call 561-330-6000 x 1.To order tickets, click here.

Burgers, Bourbon and Brew

The inaugural event takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Guests of this brand-new event will sample some of South Florida’s best burgers, while enjoying beer, wine, and bourbon cocktails from Redwood Empire Whiskey, Kentucky Owl Bourbon, American Icon Brewery, The Cove Brewery and Betty Booze.

WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.) COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling of burgers, bourbon and brew. Attendees are welcome to vote for the best burger in town! $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 6:00pm to 8:00pm: These unique tickets provide you with 30 minutes of exclusive tasting of Burgers, Bourbon and Brew! $115 + tax per person. (Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening’s pro tennis matches.) To purchase tickets, click here.

PRIDE Night at The Delray Beach Open

In partnership with Stoli Vodka and the South Florida Tennis Club (SFTC) Clay Court Classic, the Delray Beach Open is hosting its third annual PRIDE Night on Wednesday, Feb​.​14. PRIDE Night will feature celebrations, DJ, and beverages from Stoli. PRIDE Night also serves as a kickoff for the Clay Court Classic, an official Gay & Lesbian Tennis Alliance (GLTA) tournament, which is held in Fort Lauderdale Feb. 15 to 19. Over 120 GLT players are expected.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:00pm WHERE: Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444

Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center, 201 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, 33444 DETAILS: For more information, please visit: https://www.yellowtennisball.com/en/pride-night.

Tacos, Tequila and Tennis

The second annual Tacos, Tequila and Tennis takes place on Thursday, Feb. 15, and is presented by Dano’s Tequila. It offers a match made in heaven: samples of tacos, cocktails featuring tequila and top-tier tennis at the Delray Beach Open. Event goers can also enjoy Dano’s Tequila cocktails and wine and beer. From savory or sweet to spicy and crispy, there is sure to be a taco for everyone! A portion of the proceeds to benefit local nonprofit organization Love Serving Autism

WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.) COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling of tacos and tequila. Attendees are welcome to vote for the best taco in town! $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 6:00pm to 8:00pm: These tickets provide you with 30 minutes of exclusive tasting of all Tacos and Tequila! $115 + tax per person. (Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening’s pro tennis matches.) To purchase tickets, click here.

Game, Set, Pour

Billed as ‘The Ultimate Pairing Event,’ Game, Set, Pour will take place on Friday, February 16, and will feature the best beer, wine, spirits and food from local restaurants and bars around South Florida. Now in its fifth year, Game, Set, Pour will feature food from Alleycat, American Social Bar & Kitchen, DADA, Dalmoros, Driftwood, Kapow!, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, VIP Caterers, and Windy City Pizza. Beer, wine and liquor pairings will be provided by American Icon Brewery, Barrel of Monks Brewing, The Cove Brewery, Dano’s Tequila, Funky Buddha Brewery, Prosperity Brewers, Raeburn Winery, South Beach Brewing Company, Stoli Vodka, and more. The event’s charity partner is Kula Cares Inc., a Boca Raton-based nonprofit organization that provides essential items for schools and community programs to empower under-resourced students and teachers.

WHERE : Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 WHEN : Friday, Feb. 16 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.)

: Friday, Feb. 16 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. (General Admission begins at 6:30 p.m.) COST: GENERAL ADMISSION ACCESS: 6:30pm to 8:00pm: Providing access to unlimited sampling and tickets to the evening’s pro tennis matches. $95 + tax per person. VIP ACCESS: 5:45pm to 8:00pm: VIP Access tickets include a VIP Welcome Pour commemorative glass and 45 minutes of exclusive tasting. $120 + tax per person. Tickets include a general admission seat ticket to the evening’s pro tennis matches. To purchase tickets, click here.

Championship Weekend Brunches

The events take place over the final weekend of the tournament in anticipation of the day’s championship matches. Guests will be treated to an upscale brunch complete with an omelet station, waffle iron, charcuterie table, raw bar, caviar, sushi, gourmet salad bar, and much more. Tickets also include bottomless Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Championship Weekend Bruncheswill be held prior to the ATP stadium court matches during finals weekend. All guests must have a stadium court ticket to enter the grounds and are encouraged to purchase ahead of time as space is limited.

WHERE: Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Hospitality Pavilion, Delray Beach Tennis Center & Stadium, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 WHEN: Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. COST: $150pp per brunch (+ must purchase a Stadium Court ticket – additional cost). $55pp for kids 11 and under (Plus Tax + Tip).To purchase tickets, click here.

*****

The Delray Beach Open is televised nationally on the Tennis Channel and internationally in more than 100 countries. The combined ATP 250 and ATP Champions Tour Legends event welcomes 60,000-plus spectators annually while hosting corporate events, amateur tennis tournaments, live music performances and social happenings over the 10 days.

All individual session tickets for the Delray Beach Open are on sale now at www.DelrayBeachOpen.com and start at just $47. While Veranda series tickets have already sold out, a variety of other series packages are still available including on-court “Best Seats in the House” (limited quantity), courtside box seats and reserved seats. Weeklong series packages start at $750 and include parking and exclusive amenities, making them one of the best deals around. Tickets can be shared with clients and family throughout the week. To make it easier for fans who want to become weeklong series ticket holders, packages can be secured for a $100 deposit.

To learn more, please visit www.DelrayBeachOpen.com.