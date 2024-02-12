Community Cleans Ocean Beach During Coastal Stewards HQ Grand Opening

More than 50 Community Members Cleaned up Ocean Ridge Beach While Learning About Pollution & Micro-Plastics; It was All Part of The Coastal Grand Opening

Event Also Included Presentations, Food, Family Activities and Stewardship

Boca Raton, FL – The Coastal Stewards, formerly known as the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, marked a significant milestone with the Grand Opening of its new headquarters in Ocean Ridge, ushering in a new era of conservation efforts and community engagement. The event was met with enthusiasm from both supporters and newcomers alike, as more than 50 individuals gathered to partake in a series of meaningful activities aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and awareness.

Kicking off the festivities was a community beach clean-up, spearheaded by the Coastal Stewards’ Youth Council. Participants eagerly rolled up their sleeves and combed the shoreline, collecting debris and litter that threaten the delicate balance of our coastal ecosystems. Following the clean-up, the Coastal Stewards’ professional team meticulously examined the collected trash, shedding light on the detrimental impact of macro-plastics and other pollutants on marine life.

At the heart of the Coastal Stewards’ mission is a steadfast commitment to safeguarding Florida’s rich biodiversity, including iconic species such as sea turtles, manatees, whales, and dolphins. Employing an innovative approach that leverages technology and collaboration, the organization strives to inspire individuals to become lifelong champions for marine conservation.

The Grand Opening also served as an opportunity for the community to engage with the Coastal Stewards and learn more about their impactful work. Through educational presentations, family activities, and interactive exhibits, attendees gained insight into the organization’s initiatives and the pressing issues facing our coastal environments.

Located at 5112 North Ocean Boulevard in Ocean Ridge, the Coastal Stewards’ new headquarters serves as a hub for conservation efforts and community outreach. Members of the public are encouraged to visit and discover firsthand the vital work being done to protect and preserve our coastal ecosystems.

Established in 2012 as Friends of Gumbo Limbo, the Coastal Stewards has evolved into an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to marine life conservation. Their mission, guided by the pillars of sustainability, engagement, and awareness, encompasses a holistic approach to coastal stewardship, encompassing research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release efforts.

For those passionate about making a difference in the health and vitality of our coastal waters, the Coastal Stewards offers numerous opportunities for involvement and support. To learn more about their mission and how you can contribute to a thriving coastal future, visit www.thecoastalstewards.org. Join us in protecting the precious marine ecosystems that define our region’s identity and heritage.