The Final Countdown to the World-Renowned Art Palm Beach 2024

Art Palm Beach Show

Get Ready for a for a Spectacular Show of Art, Innovation and Royalty

JANUARY 24-28, 2024

Palm Beach, FL – We are just days away from the much-anticipated opening of Art Palm Beach 2024. In its second year of being owned, directed, and produced by the same visionaries as the LA Art Show, this year promises to be one of the biggest infusions of contemporary and modern art, AI-themed exhibitions, and philanthropy ever seen in the Palm Beaches. With more than 80 distinguished galleries featuring some of the best artists from around the globe, this show will, without a doubt, solidify the Palm Beaches place on the world art scene. “This event is a celebration of the incredible diversity of contemporary and modern art. We are also opening the door for deep discussions about the art, artificial intelligence, and the future of humanity,” said Art Palm Beach Producer and Director Kassandra Voyagis. “We’re excited to welcome art enthusiasts and novices alike to an event that not only showcases exceptional art from around the world but also sparks discussions about our rapidly changing technology.”

The excitement begins with the Opening Night Premiere Party at 5pm on Wednesday, hosted by Supermodel and Impact Producer Lais Ribeiro. This star-studded, red-carpet event not only heralds a celebration of art but also supports the American Heart Association’s Life is Why ™ campaign. With 15% of all ticket proceeds, including the $150 opening night tickets, contributing to this vital cause. Once inside, visitors will be graced with a special appearance by HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark with his exhibit “Dialogos,” Presented by Ethan Cohen who curated the exhibit along with Marilena Koutsoukou, “Dialogos” is a mesmerizing blend of ethereal photographs and marble, spotlighting the luminous grace of Greek nature.

This year’s DIVERSEartPB, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, is a centerpiece, delving into the intricate relationship between memory, humanity, and AI. Be part of critical conversations inspired by projects like MUSEUM AI, Mythstories, and Be Water, as they explore AI’s transforming role and how it is changing the essence of humanity. Art Palm Beach 2024 stands unparalleled in its scope, with the worlds’ upper echelon of galleries and artists including pieces on display and for sale from Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, and Jackson Pollock. Art Palm Beach is also a game changer for emerging artists – who have the opportunity of a lifetime with the Museum Acquisition Award. One piece of work on display will be chosen to become part of the permanent collection at La Neomudéjar Museum.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where art meets technology and tradition meets innovation. Join us for a memorable celebration of artistry and ingenuity. For tickets and further information, please visit ArtPalmBeach.com.