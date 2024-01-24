Tesoro Club to Host PGA Tour Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier

Tesoro Club

February 25-26

On its Newly Renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course

Port St. Lucie, FL – Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, will host the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier, February 25-26, on its newly renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course. Players in the qualifying tournament will vie for four open spots in the Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic, marking the second year in a row that Tesoro Club hosted the event.

“We are thrilled to host our third PGA Tour qualifier within the last year. Our course is well-known as a best-in-class course in the golfing world, and we are so pleased with our continued PGA partnership,” said Head Golf Professional Matthew Doyle.

Tesoro Club’s popular course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation. The course was refurbished over the summer including re-establishment of Bermuda grass and overall beautification, as well as a complete renovation of its practice facility.

Home buyers from throughout the U.S. as well as Palm Beach and Broward counties are flocking to Tesoro Club, which closed out 2023 with more than 80 home sales, exceeding its projections. The home sales are driven by the world-class golf, as well as its array of signature and luxury homes, and numerous amenities.

Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor, and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.

Nearly 75 new homes will be built in Tesoro Club in the coming year, including the addition of three new luxury home builders to the award-winning roster of industry professionals. Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Custom Home Builders, LLC recently announced that they are building signature homes on the sought after golf and lakefront homesites along the Palmer Golf Course.

The new additions join the existing new home offerings at Tesoro Club including two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers. Currently, there are more than two dozen homes under construction within Tesoro Club. Designer decorated models opened earlier this year and move-in ready homes are currently available. The homes will range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600’s to over $4.5 million. Currently four designer decorated model homes are open.

Tesoro Club also added new lighted pickleball courts and upgraded its 22,000 square foot Swim & Racquet Club facilities. The Club’s Watson Course will undergo a complete renovation at a date soon to be announced. The centerpiece of Tesoro Club is a spectacular, classically inspired clubhouse overlooking a 120-acre lake.

Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool.

For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.