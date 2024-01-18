Tesoro Club Exceeds 2023 Projections With More Than 80 Home Sales, Closing Out A Robust Year

Strong interest from Palm Beach and Broward counties, Northeastern U.S., driving sales

Port St. Lucie, Florida, January 17, 2024 – Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, closed out 2023 with more than 80 home sales, exceeding its projections. Homes in Tesoro Club range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600s to over $4.5 million.

“We are so pleased with the overwhelming response we’ve received for Tesoro Club, with the home sales in 2023 exceeding all of our projections. This year is off to a great start, and we are looking forward to an even more robust year ahead,” said Tim Jones, Managing Partner.

Builders in Tesoro Club are WCI Communities by Lennar and Toll Brothers, along with signature luxury home builders Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Construction. The home sales include contracts and closings on new and existing homes.

Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.

“We are seeing such a strong demand for homes in Tesoro Club. Home buyers are coming to us from throughout the country and Florida, with a particularly strong interest from those in Palm Beach and Broward counties,” said Mr. Jones. “Our buyers are drawn to the championship Arnold Palmer golf course, our luxurious amenities, the nature and tranquility, as well as the value.”

Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The Honda Classic, as well as the 2023 Q-School second stage qualifier. It will be home to the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic Open Qualifier, February 25-26.

Tesoro Club also added new lighted pickleball courts and upgraded its 22,000 Swim & Racquet Club facilities. The Club’s Watson Course will undergo a complete renovation at a date soon to be announced. The centerpiece of Tesoro Club is a spectacular, classically inspired clubhouse overlooking a 120-acre lake.

About Tesoro Club

Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts (five of which are lighted), 11 pickleball courts (five of which are lighted), two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.

For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.