Spirit of Giving Community Race

Spirit of Giving Race

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Spirit of Giving a collaborative nonprofit in Boca Raton will host its 4th Annual Community Spirit Race. The Community Spirit Race is a large-scale collaborative 5k where local nonprofits can raise money for their mission without any risk or cost to them. Spirit of Giving handles all logistics and planning.

This year 30+ local nonprofits including Best Foot Forward, Equine-Assisted Therapies of South Florida, Girls on the Run, Stand Among Friends, and more will gather along with 2,000 community supporters. The event will take place at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Football Stadium. Currently, the Spirit of Giving serves 100 local nonprofits through their annual events including the Back to School Bash, Holiday Gift Drive, partnership with the Boca Raton Bowl and Community Spirit Race.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The 5K run and 1 Mile family walk will begin at 8:00 a.m. After the race, a Kids Fun Run inside FAU Stadium and award ceremony will take place. A light breakfast and kids’ zone will also be available.

Participants can join the event as an individual or join a nonprofit team. Medals will be given for the top three places in each age category and overall best times for males and females. Those not participating in the race may also support the organization of their choice as a virtual runner by creating a personalized fundraising page. Runners and walkers can also make a donation to their favorite nonprofit.

Nonprofits receive 100% of donations made towards their team goal.