Music at St. Paul’s Presents The Muse Duo

Robert Luke Benedict, Piano & Collin Holloway, Guitar

Delray Beach, FL – Music at St. Paul’s proudly presents The Muse Duo in concert on January 21, 2024. Graduates of Lynn University’s prestigious Music Conservatory, Robert Luke Benedict and Collin Holloway summed it up best:

“We are looking forward to making our debut at the wonderful “Music at St. Paul’s” chamber series! Our program for the concert is a mixture of high energy compositions spanning the last 100 years of chamber repertoire for piano and guitar duo. This includes seminal works by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco and Leo Brouwer, in addition to original compositions written by the pianist of the Muse Duo, Robert Luke Benedict. This program is especially rare in chamber music, since it not only combines new repertoire with “old”, but also includes more modern instrumentation (a piece for electric guitar and piano) in the last work on the program!

January 21, 2024 – 3:00 p.m.

$25 for Adults / $15 for Students – General Admission

Tickets available online at www.musicstpaulsdelray.org under the Next Event tab (Cash and Checks only at the Door)

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 188 South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.