ManateeFest 2024 Celebrates “Manatee Moments” at Manatee Lagoon 

An FPL Eco-Discovery Center

Join us for a free, family-friendly event filled with fun for everyone

West Palm Beach, FL – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center is thrilled to host its eighth annual ManateeFest on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme, “Manatee Moments,” invites guests to capture and share their unforgettable experiences throughout the day using our special hashtag, #ManateeMoments.

This free extravaganza promises a day filled with discovery for all ages by bringing together a captivating blend of education, entertainment and environmental stewardship.

“For eight consecutive years, ManateeFest has been drawing in locals and visitors to celebrate the beloved and iconic Florida manatee,” said Zack Greenberg, Operations Manager at Manatee Lagoon. “FPL built Manatee Lagoon to inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida’s wildlife for future generations, and we hope ManateeFest 2024 plays a key role in raising awareness for these beloved local creatures.”

What you can expect at ManateeFest 2024:

Family fun for all ages: Let the little ones run free in the KidsFunZone, revel in the ever-popular sea life face painting, solve giant sea life puzzles, and get creative with sidewalk chalk. The festival experience is enriched with educational Coastal Chats, environmental exhibitors and unique arts and crafts for sale.

Local shops & savory food: Explore and support a variety of local businesses while treating yourself to an array of food trucks onsite.

Relaxation stations & live music: Discover moments of serenity and relax in style with Adirondack chair seating along the waterfront. Then get ready to show off your best dance moves with live music at the main stage.

Strike a pose: Hop in the 360-panoramic photo booth before meeting up with Mia, our manatee mascot, for a photo op.

Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on this award-winning event! And don’t forget to enter our ManateeFest giveaway posted on our social media page.

Stay connected with the latest updates on ManateeFest 2024 by visiting our website: www.visitmanateelagoon.com/ManateeFest.

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® is a free Palm Beach County educational attraction with a dedicated area to view manatees up close. The 16,000-square-foot center features engaging, hands-on exhibits for visitors to learn all about the unique creatures as well as the natural wonders of the surrounding Lake Worth Lagoon. During the colder winter months, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatees basking in the clean, warm-water outflows from Florida Power & Light Company’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. Manatee Lagoon also offers digital resources and educational virtual content for manatee fans near and far on its website: VisitManateeLagoon.com.

The center is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for major holidays, through manatee season, which runs Nov. 15 through on March 31, 2023. Manatee Lagoon is open the rest of the year Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.