How and Where to Discard your Christmas Tree

The city of Boca Raton is again conducting a holiday tree recycling program through Jan. 21.

Trees must be clear of all decorations, including lights and tinsel. The city’s Recreation Services Department has one drop-off area with specific drop-off times and days. The trees will be chipped into mulch and reused at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

For Palm Beach County residents with a Boca Raton address who live outside city limits and are serviced by the Solid Waste Authority instead, here’s the link to SWA’s Christmas tree recycling information: https://swa.org/civicalerts.aspx?aid=299

The city’s holiday tree recycling drop-off area is in Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd., at the south end of the parking lot. Signs to the site with an arrow show drivers where to go from the park entrance. Drop-off times are Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park closes at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Single-family city of Boca Raton residents only who are not able to drop off trees for recycling should remove all decorations and place trees in the swale for regular vegetation collection. For additional city information, call 561-393-7810.