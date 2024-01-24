Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative Presents: National Entrepreneurship Week Summit

Boca Raton, FL – The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI) is pleased to announce the upcoming “National Entrepreneurship Week Summit” scheduled for February 16, 2024, at Palm Beach State College Boca Raton Campus, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. This momentous event aims to bring together a diverse community of over 100 entrepreneurs, corporations, educational institutions, and government organizations for a day of learning, networking, and empowerment.

The summit will feature a distinguished keynote speaker and four expert panels addressing critical areas such as small business resources, artificial intelligence, finances, and business operations. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights and building meaningful connections in the thriving entrepreneurial landscape.

Established in 2019, HEI is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to empowering Hispanic entrepreneurs and minorities in the U.S. business landscape. Focused on supporting 90 percent Low to Moderate Income (LMI) women, HEI has positively impacted over 4,000 entrepreneurs through its robust network of local and regional partners, including GBRCO, SCORE, FAU, Palm Beach College, Google, and more.

By actively collaborating with its partners, HEI provides comprehensive support through training, mentoring, coaching, and access to vital resources. The organization’s commitment extends beyond its initiatives, actively referring entrepreneurs to other relevant institutions.

With over 170 educational sessions conducted, impactful symposiums organized, and a National Entrepreneurship Summit hosted, HEI has featured more than 50 subject matter experts. The topics covered in these events span entrepreneurship, technology, sales, marketing, and finances.

HEI envisions a more diverse, vibrant, and resilient business community by nurturing the talents and ambitions of Hispanic entrepreneurs. The organization cordially invites everyone to attend and support the “National Entrepreneurship Week Summit,” contributing to the economic prosperity of the region and aligning with HEI’s mission.

For further insights into HEI’s initiatives and impact, please explore the website at www.heflorida.org. Thank you for your time and consideration. HEI looks forward to the possibility of collaboration and creating positive change together.

Registration: Https://bit.ly/2024summitHEI

For more information and Sponsorship opportunities:

Contact: Mary Sol Gonzalez | CEO Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative

M.gonzalez@heiflorida.org | www.heiflorida.org