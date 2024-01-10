Gumbo Limbo Nature Center Welcomes Back Resident Sea Turtle

Morgan, a green sea turtle

Boca Raton, FL – The City’s Gumbo Limbo Nature Center celebrates the return of one of their resident sea turtles – and their continued dedication to sea turtle conservation. Morgan, a green sea turtle, has returned home to Gumbo Limbo again as a resident sea turtle following an extended stay at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, where she received dedicated care. Morgan first came to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center after being rescued in 2014. She was hit by a boat and her injuries caused her to be partially paralyzed in her rear flippers and unable to control her buoyancy on her own.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center’s resident sea turtles were temporarily relocated as part of the transition of the City’s Sea Turtle Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Release Program (STR) to the Coastal Stewards. As a longtime partner with the City in preserving our coastline and providing support to our marine ecosystems, the Coastal Stewards’ capacity to facilitate the STR program through their fundraising capabilities, membership, and flexibility, was well suited to manage and grow the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Morgan home to the aquarium at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. Sea Turtle Conservation Coordinator, David Anderson, and his team of dedicated specialists have been working with the aquarium team at Gumbo Limbo to ensure Morgan has the best care. Because of her injuries, she will remain in captivity for the rest of her life.”

Acknowledging the assistance from Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Zoo Miami, and the Florida Oceanographic Society during this transition, the City and the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center express gratitude for their support in caring for sea turtle patients and residents.

The community and visitors are invited to come say hello to Morgan and the rest of the nature center animals and observe them in their permanent home at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. The nature center is open Tuesday – Sunday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, and Monday, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The facility’s Nature Trails are open Monday – Sunday, 7:00 am – Sunset. Admission to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is free. Those wishing to donate can do so at the Welcome Desk.