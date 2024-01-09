God’s Message For The Global Marketplace

BY ROBERT J. TAMASY • JANUARY 8, 2024

More than 26 years ago Tim Philpot, serving as President of CBMC International at the time, conceived the idea for a weekly workplace meditation called “Monday Manna.” Initially it was sent by fax, going out every Monday morning to anyone who requested it, with the goal of encouraging, challenging and inspiring readers to view their roles and responsibilities in the marketplace from a biblical perspective.

Since then, Monday Manna’s impact has grown exponentially. It has benefited from technological advances, now being distributed around the globe primarily by email, as well as being available on CBMC International’s website, www.cbmcint.org. Thanks to faithful and dedicated efforts of volunteer translators around the world, Monday Manna can now be read in more than 20 languages and dozens of countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Starting a new calendar, we hope usage of Monday Manna will continue to grow, serving as a weekly reminder of what it means to be “the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14) in the global marketplace. We could say the mission of Monday Manna is summarized by Psalm 96:3 which says, “publish His glorious deeds among the nations. Tell everyone about the amazing things He does.”

Over the next 12 months we plan to continue addressing real-life, everyday issues in the business and professional world, showing the practical relevance and application of the Bible’s teachings for those topics. Here is a brief overview of what the Scriptures tell us about work in the 21st century marketplace, regardless of language and culture. For some of us, this will be new information, but for others it will serve as a helpful reminder:

We are placed where we are to serve God. We typically view our work from the perspective of what our bosses expect, or our customers, or the stakeholders in our company. We must consider them, but the Bible says we have an even higher calling: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving” (Colossians 3:23-24).

We are called to do our work in concert with God. When we find ourselves sometimes wondering what God is doing in the world, the Scriptures remind us that we are called to offer our time, talents, experience, and expertise to participate in the things He is doing. “For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God field, God’s building” (1 Corinthians 3:9).

We are responsible for representing God where we work. Just as someone can represent his or her country as an ambassador to another nation, we too are called to be ambassadors – for God. “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).

We are to reflect the difference God is making in our lives. If God is transforming our lives, that should be reflected outwardly by both our attitudes and actions. We should be known as people of honesty, excellence, love, joy, patience, kindness, and self-control, all among God’s many attributes “Righteousness guards the [person] of integrity, but wickedness overthrows the sinner” (Proverbs 13:6).

© 2024. Robert J. Tamasy has written Marketplace Ambassadors: CBMC’s Continuing Legacy of Evangelism and Discipleship; Business at Its Best: Timeless Wisdom from Proverbs for Today’s Workplace; Pursuing Life With a Shepherd’s Heart, coauthored with Ken Johnson; and The Heart of Mentoring, coauthored with David A. Stoddard. Bob’s biweekly blog is: www.bobtamasy.blogspot.com.