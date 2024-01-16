Famous Israeli Singer to Perform at Lion of Judah Luncheon in Boca Raton

Gad Elbaz

Boca Raton, FL – The Lions of Judah are kicking off 2024 with an acclaimed author and a performance by a noted Israeli singer. The Annual Lion of Judah Luncheon will feature author Dara Horn and Israeli megastar Gad Elbaz, a prominent figure in the Jewish music scene.

The signature event will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th St, Boca Raton, FL 33433. Registration begins at 10:45 a.m.

Part of an international sisterhood 18,000 women strong, South Palm Beach County’s Lion contingent of more than 700 is among the largest in the country. Event Co-Chairs Melinda Friedman and Phyllis Melman, along with Women’s Philanthropy Chair Elyssa Kupferberg and Vice Chair of Campaign Shelly Snyder, have planned a memorable program to celebrate the work and impact of local Lions.

“At the Lion of Judah Luncheon, we come together in a powerful display of unity, celebrating the unbreakable bonds of our sisterhood,” said Kupferberg. “In the face of challenges, this event is more than a gathering; it’s a testament to our collective strength. As representatives of Women’s Philanthropy, we are excited to extend a heartfelt invitation to please join us.”

Amidst an unprecedented crisis in Israel and the drastic rise in antisemitism around the world, the luncheon stands as a powerful demonstration of the resilience and strength of the Lion sisterhood and helps to serve as a rallying point for the South Palm Beach County Jewish community to unite in unwavering support.

Dara Horn, a multiple National Jewish Book Awards recipient and one of Granta Magazine’s Best Young American Novelists, will share her insights. Her acclaimed novel, “People Love Dead Jews,” has earned recognition for its literary prowess and exploration of complex themes. Elbaz will perform at the luncheon, bringing his unique talent to the stage. With millions of YouTube hits and a global fan base, Elbaz’s performance promises to be uplifting with his powerful message of unity.

We are grateful to Linda and Don Brodie who created an Annual Campaign Match for Jewish Needs. Any new Lion donation of $5000 or more will be matched dollar for dollar and any increased lion gift of a minimum of 10% will also be matched (the value of the increase only). There is no better time to become a new lion as your gift will go twice as far to help those who need it now more than ever.

A minimum individual woman’s gift of $5,000 to the 2024 UJA/Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Annual Campaign is required for attendance. The couvert for this exclusive event is $125.

The 2024 Lion of Judah Luncheon is proudly sponsored by Ivan & Co, Boca Raton Observer, Southern Glazer, Atlas Event Rental, and Women’s Philanthropy Division Sponsor Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues, and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteers, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jfspbc.org or call 561.852.3100.

IF YOU GO:

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Time: 10:45 AM

Location: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th St, Boca Raton, FL 33433

For more information and to RSVP, contact Rachel Lempert at rachell@bocafed.org or 561-852-6061. Register online at jewishboca.org/lionluncheon by January 18, 2024. Due to limited space, early registration is recommended.