Downtown Boca Extends Popular Night Markets In Sanborn Square Through May 2024 

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 2, 2024) – Downtown Boca has announced the continuation of its successful monthly Night Markets at Sanborn Square, 72 N. Federal Highway, through May 2024 with delicious food options, beer and wine, local artisans and makers, and live music. Markets are set for Thursday, January 4; Thursday, February 8; Thursday, March 7; Thursday, April 11; and Thursday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The Night Markets offer an enticing array of experiences, featuring delectable food options, a selection of beer and wine, local artisans and makers showcasing their talents, and live music. This ongoing series is popular among locals and visitors alike, providing an opportunity to shop, dine, sip and unwind in a casual and inviting atmosphere.

For more information, a list of Night Market vendors, and for details on City happenings, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.

About Boca Raton:

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 49 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater.